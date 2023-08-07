A La Crosse garage and camper sustained heavy fire damage after an overnight blaze.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the first fire truck responded within four minutes to a call of structure fire at 1313 South Ave. shortly after 2 a.m. Monday. Crews arrived and found a detached garage and camper that were fully involved in flames.

Crews extinguished the fire quickly and kept it from reaching the main residence. Residents were inside the home when fire broke out. Nobody was inside the garage or camper.

The house sustained some damage due to heat from the fire. The garage and camper sustained heavy fire damage.

The main residence remains habitable, and none of the home's occupants were displaced.

The fire department reports that one firefighter was injured while fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.