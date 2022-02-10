 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Garage damaged by fire near Holmen

  • 0

One person was treated and released for smoke inhalation after firefighters responded to a blaze between Onalaska and Holmen Thursday.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, police were called shortly after 12:30 p.m. to Cloverdale Road, where a vehicle caught fire inside a detached garage. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the structure.

One vehicle sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, and the garage sustained moderate smoke damage.

Eight trucks and 18 personnel from six different fire departments responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Blockade at US-Canadian border shuts auto plants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News