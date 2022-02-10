Garage damaged by fire near Holmen

One person was treated and released for smoke inhalation after firefighters responded to a blaze between Onalaska and Holmen Thursday.
According to the La Crosse Fire Department, police were called shortly after 12:30 p.m. to Cloverdale Road, where a vehicle caught fire inside a detached garage. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the structure.
One vehicle sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, and the garage sustained moderate smoke damage.
Eight trucks and 18 personnel from six different fire departments responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department.
IN PHOTOS: Fire on Pearl Street in Downtown La Crosse
Downtown fire
Fire crews are seen at the back of 304 Pearl Street, where a fire took place late Monday night. The building was reported to have damage from heavy smoke and flames.
Contributed, La Crosse Fire Department
Downtown fire
Fire officials were still on the scene of a Pearl Street fire Tuesday morning. Investigators are currently looking into the fire, and a cause has yet to be reported.
Olivia Herken, La Crosse Tribune
Downtown fire
The alley behind the buildings on the 300 block of Pearl Street were roped off Tuesday morning after a fire caused damage Monday night. Crews were dispatched to a fire at the back stair case at 304 Pearl Street.
Olivia Herken, La Crosse Tribune
Downtown fire
Damage can be seen at the back of the building at 304 Pearl Street Tuesday morning, after crews battled a fire overnight. Crews were dispatched for a fire at the back staircase of the building, and first units reported seeing fire and smoke from the first and second floors, expanding to the roof.
Olivia Herken, La Crosse Tribune
Downtown fire
Local fire crews were dispatched for a fire at the back staircase at 304 Pearl Street Monday night. First responders reported seeing fire and smoke from the first and second floors, expanding to the roof.
Olivia Herken, La Crosse Tribune
Downtown fire
Fire officials examine buildings along the 300 block of Pearl Street Tuesday morning. Crews put out a fire above the Casino Bar Monday night. The cause is still unknown.
Olivia Herken by La Crosse Tribune
Downtown Fire
Smoke appears above a set of Downtown La Crosse buildings as crews work on a fire reported at 304 Pearl Street Monday night. The building sustained damage from heavy smoke and fire, and no injuries were reported.
Contributed by Brandon Murphy
Downtown fire
Officials and bystanders watch as firefighters work on a fire at 304 Pearl Street Monday night. Fire and smoke could be seen from the first and second floors of the building, and was extending to the roof when units arrived.
Contributed, Brandon Murphy
Downtown fire
