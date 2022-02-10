Garage damaged by fire near Holmen

One person was treated and released for smoke inhalation after firefighters responded to a blaze between Onalaska and Holmen Thursday.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, police were called shortly after 12:30 p.m. to Cloverdale Road, where a vehicle caught fire inside a detached garage. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the structure.

One vehicle sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, and the garage sustained moderate smoke damage.

Eight trucks and 18 personnel from six different fire departments responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department.

