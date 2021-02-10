Garage fire damages property in Holmen

One vehicle was destroyed but nobody was injured in a fire that damaged a garage in Holmen.
The Holmen Area Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Monday to W7016 Ann St., where a garage was fully involved in flames. The department reports that the vinyl siding of the main residence and a car parked in the driveway sustained heat damage. A boat parked outside sustained minor damage.
The garage wasn't occupied at the time of the fire.
Twenty-five people from 11 different agencies, including the La Crosse and Onalaska fire departments, assisted Holmen firefighters at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.