Garage fire damages property in Holmen
Garage fire damages property in Holmen

Police car lights generic file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

One vehicle was destroyed but nobody was injured in a fire that damaged a garage in Holmen.

The Holmen Area Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Monday to W7016 Ann St., where a garage was fully involved in flames. The department reports that the vinyl siding of the main residence and a car parked in the driveway sustained heat damage. A boat parked outside sustained minor damage.

The garage wasn't occupied at the time of the fire.

Twenty-five people from 11 different agencies, including the La Crosse and Onalaska fire departments, assisted Holmen firefighters at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

