Garbage truck catches fire, spreads to Harter's Quick Clean Up Service building

A garbage truck caught fire early Thursday evening at Harter's Quick Clean Up Service, causing damage to a nearby building.

The La Crosse County Fire Department at 5:33 p.m. Sept. 16 responded to reports of a garbage truck in flames at 2850 Larson St. The fire was reported to be spreading to a building, which was evacuated prior to the Fire Department's arrival.

Fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the north side of the building. The fire was extinguished quickly and fire crews moved into the building to halt the fire extension into the building. Moderate fire and heavy smoke damage was contained and extensive overhaul was completed to prevent a rekindle.

No injuries were reported at the fire scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department Fire Investigators. Other agencies on scene to assist were the Onalaska Fire Department, Shelby Fire Department, La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy, and Tri-State Ambulance.

