Garden Terrace apartments near completion in La Crosse, thanks to community development block grants

The scent of fresh paint and drywall putty was in the air Monday at the Garden Terrace Apartments on La Crosse’s North Side.
The project, which was made possible in part by community development block grants, is on schedule for a July 1 opening, according to La Crosse community development administrator Caroline Gregerson, who organized a tour of the new building with U.S. Rep. Ron Kind as a way to kick off National Community Development Week 2019.
“This project literally could not have happened without this program and these federal dollars,” Gregerson said.
When complete this summer, the building, which sits on the 800 block of Kane Street, will add 50 units of mixed-income housing, including one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a community center and green house for the Kane Street Community Gardens to the city’s North Side. The nonprofit developer, Impact Seven, has set aside 15 of those units for homeless veterans, giving them a roof over their head while they get themselves back on their feet.
The $10.6 million project received $136,000 in tax increment financing and $700,000 in community development block grant funds through the city of La Crosse.
Kind was integral to getting those dollars in the federal U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development budget, Gregerson said.
“This project doesn’t happen without his support in Washington, D.C. For yet another year, we had the president actually zero out this program in the federal budget, and it gets rescued during the congressional proceedings by people like Congressman Kind,” Gregerson said.
Kind said he was happy to fight to keep that program in the budget because it leverages federal resources to help people reinvest in their community.
“It’s not all the money that takes care of the project, but it’s important seed money to bring the partners to the table in order to pull it off,” Kind said.
HUD’s community development block grant program is an example of Americans coming together and pooling their resources, said Kind, D-La Crosse.
“We’re all in this together and the way to make it happen is to pool our resources from East Coast to West Coast to make sure these crucial investments are happening everywhere in our country,” Kind said.
The grant program is unique, because HUD gives local municipalities control over allocations. The Community Development Committee votes on how those funds are used each spring.
“They let us come up with La Crosse-based solutions to our issues. It’s not somebody in D.C. telling us what to do. We talk to the citizens, we ask, ‘What are your issues?’ and definitely when we looked at the survey, affordable housing came up and quality housing came up,” Gregerson said.
The city conducted a Fair Housing survey during several months which was released earlier this year.
“We just finished up a study where the No. 1 issue in La Crosse is not enough affordable housing, not being able to find the apartment I want to rent at the price that I can afford,” Gregerson said. “This is directly going to improve things for city residents.”
Kind was especially glad to see it happening on the North Side, which he described as his old stomping grounds.
“It’s neat to see the North Side continuing this development and the project here,” Kind said, likening it to the redevelopment of Roosevelt Elementary into a similar housing project a few years ago. “It turned out to be great. They were able to preserve the historic designation with Roosevelt, including my old locker – locker No. 15.”
The project is a good example of the good community development funds can do, because it took a place that had a lot going for it – such as adjacency to a park and a community garden – and helped developers make reinvestment happen, Gregerson said.
“You couldn’t ask for a better location, but a lot of traditional investors would pass it up because of the floodplain issues,” she said.
That means it required a lot of work to get it up out of the floodplain and a detailed plan to keep stormwater from running onto neighboring properties. Contractor Borton Construction built an underground stormwater facility to hold run-off that will sit underneath the parking lot when it’s completed.
“We’ve seen that there’s been a lot of disinvestment on the North Side because of those floodplain issues, because of the monthly flood insurance rates going up. This is a project where we’re reinvesting back in the neighborhood, we’re encouraging people to live on the North Side,” Gregerson said.
Everything is on track for the apartments to be open in July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.