Strive 2 Thrive Coulee Region, The Nature Place, and the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry invite the public to join the Driftless Area BioBlitz Team in The Nature Place Native Gardens at Myrick Park as the presenters give a tour and discuss the value of native plants and pollinators and explore our role in preserving and restoring our natural environment.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Driftless Area BioBlitz "Native Plants & Insects” Spotlight on Nature Series Event WHERE: The Nature Place Native Gardens, Myrick Park, La Crosse WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5

There will also be DABB Team members to help take photos and upload to iNaturalist to become a citizen scientist! This is a BioBlitz data collection event encourages everyone with a cell phone or a camera and a computer to become a “citizen scientist.” Using the iNaturalist app or webpage, we will focus on pollinator plants and identifying insect species in the garden..

About the presenters:

MJ Hatfield: MJ has been on an interesting path. She was employed as a UPS driver, then took early retirement to accept an AmeriCorps position with the Iowa DNR Prairie Resource Center. The resultant education award allowed her to take entomology courses at Iowa State University where she became more enthused about insects. She manages small parcels of land for biodiversity, photograph and rear insects posting some results to BugGuide.net. Looking for insects feeding on native plants is a treasure hunt and rearing them sometimes yields new information such as host plant, range, life cycle—connecting larvae to adults, and occasionally new species to science.

Betty Kruck, Bluff Country Master Gardener and The Nature Place Native Gardens Coordinator: Betty has been a Master Gardener volunteer at The Nature Place Native Gardens since the gardens were started around 2012. Her interest in native plants and their relationship to native insects and other wildlife began about 25 years ago when she lived in the Racine/Kenosha area. After retirement from teaching her husband and her moved south of Genoa in 2001 where they have sought to develop an environment that attracts a variety of wildlife and pollinators. The project at The Nature Place has been an exciting and challenging opportunity to learn more about native plants, the wildlife they support, and the relationships and dependence of the life that makes up a healthy ecosystem.

Veronica Sannes, AmeriCorps member at The Nature Place – Visitor Services Garden and Grounds: Veronica is in her second AmeriCorps term at The Nature Place working in the Native Gardens. She recently graduated from UW–La Crosse with a degree in Biology with a concentration in Aquatic Science.

Citizen scientists of all ages are invited to participate in the “Driftless Area BioBlitz (DABB) 2023 Nature Challenge,” a five-month program that runs from April 30 to September 30. It is offered by a collaboration of local organizations that focus on outdoor education, led by Strive 2 Thrive Coulee Region.

“The 2023 Nature Challenge” is a FREE ongoing bioblitz in which participants use their cell phones or cameras and computer, to upload as many observations as they can from their yard, nearby park or trail, or anywhere in La Crosse or the Driftless Region. The Nature Challenge runs through September 30 and public observations of “all things nature” will help document the incredible biodiversity of the Driftless Region. By becoming a member on the DABB 2023 Nature Challenge iNaturalist project page, participants will be eligible to win prizes. All members of the DABB 2023 Nature Challenge on iNaturalist will also be included in a random drawing for a chance to win $100. Winners will be announced October 15.

MORE ABOUT THE SERIES:

“Spotlight on Nature Event Series” is a series of FREE, in-person events to be held at various times on various topics throughout the spring, summer and fall and is part of DABB’s 2023 Nature Challenge. There will be eight different events, each focusing on various taxa like fungi, moss and lichens, pollinator plants, birds, and insects, including nocturnal and decomposers. It is a chance to participate in a bioblitz with experts sharing their passion for and knowledge of the Driftless Region. All events are free; however, registration is required for some events. Events are weather-dependent. To find a listing of the events, go to: strive2thrivecr.org

MORE INFORMATION:

“A bioblitz is an event that focuses on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time. At a bioblitz, scientists, families, students, teachers, and other community members work together to get a snapshot of an area’s biodiversity.” —National Geographic

The 2023 Nature Challenge and Spotlight on Nature Series Events are provided by a unique collaboration of organizations in the La Crosse area—Strive 2 Thrive Coulee Region, Mississippi Valley Conservancy, The Nature Place, the UW-La Crosse Biology department, Viterbo University Biology department and La Crosse City Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department— to promote the program and give participants an opportunity to meet naturalists, get guidance on sharing discoveries on iNaturalist and learn more about the natural world and particularly the Driftless Area’s incredible biodiversity. Other promotional supporters include: La Crosse Public Library, Sustainability Institute, ORA Trails, and the following Neighborhood Associations: Downtown, Holy Trinity-Longfellow, Logan Northside and Powell-Poage-Hamilton.

For further information and instructions on how to participate in 2023 Nature Challenge and sign up for the Spotlight on Nature Series Events, please go to strive2thrivecr.org/dabb.