{{featured_button_text}}

Two natural gas lines were struck Tuesday morning during utility work on the city's South Side.

At 7:55 a..m. the La Crosse Fire Department arrived at 3300 East Ave. S. to find two residential gas lines had been struck below-grade by excavation equipment in the boulevard parallel to East Avenue.

Fire crews and hazardous-materials technicians moved forward under the protection of a hose line and stopped the leak by clamping both lines. Nearby residential properties were evacuated while gas levels were monitored.

East Avenue was blocked to traffic while Xcel Energy secured the gas lines and performed repairs. No injuries were reported.

Tri State Ambulance and the La Crosse Waste Water Utility also assisted at the scene. 

The La Crosse Fire Department reminds contractors and citizens to call Diggers Hotline or 811 before any digging begins.  

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.