Two natural gas lines were struck Tuesday morning during utility work on the city's South Side.
At 7:55 a..m. the La Crosse Fire Department arrived at 3300 East Ave. S. to find two residential gas lines had been struck below-grade by excavation equipment in the boulevard parallel to East Avenue.
Fire crews and hazardous-materials technicians moved forward under the protection of a hose line and stopped the leak by clamping both lines. Nearby residential properties were evacuated while gas levels were monitored.
East Avenue was blocked to traffic while Xcel Energy secured the gas lines and performed repairs. No injuries were reported.
Tri State Ambulance and the La Crosse Waste Water Utility also assisted at the scene.
The La Crosse Fire Department reminds contractors and citizens to call Diggers Hotline or 811 before any digging begins.
