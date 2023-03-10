Related to this story
The girl told police she made it clear to the man that she was only 15. She also said the suspect provided her with marijuana.
A 36-year-old La Crosse man faces a felony charge after he allegedly struck a man in the face with a bottle during the early morning hours of Jan. 1.
Two residents were injured and a home in the town of Onalaska sustained significant damage after a garbage truck barreled into the structure Feb. 22.
A March 2 traffic crash in La Crosse has led to drug charges against a 29-year-old La Crosse woman.
A 33-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after police reportedly found drugs in his possession during a March 6 …