Gas prices, vehicle sales and production: Track changes in Wisconsin
The Mount La Crosse ski area will open for the season on Saturday, under new ownership.
A 30-year-old La Crosse man faces felony battery charges after allegedly breaking two bones in a man’s face during a Nov. 27 altercation in La…
A second suspect has been taken into custody for the Jan. 8 homicide of Ernest Knox in La Crosse. Nelson D. Brown, 26, Rockford, Illinois, was…
A 40-year-old La Crosse man has been accused in a child abuse case in which a child suffered the loss of two teeth.
The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:
Since he was 15 years old, Blair Taylor High School senior Juan Lopez has had to make his own way in life. When his mother passed away during …
UW-La Crosse student Christonna Shafranski was feeling out of sorts, with chills and an aching pain in her back that wouldn’t go away for two …
The La Crosse County sheriff’s election outcome is headed to court, but the losing candidate won’t be part of the lawsuit.
A Hastings, Minnesota, woman was arrested Nov. 23 in Jackson County after she allegedly drove drunk with four children in her vehicle.