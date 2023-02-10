Related to this story
A 43-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond after he allegedly fled police Feb. 3 with a sub…
A 23-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the city.
A 24-year-old La Crosse man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being accused of stealing a vehicle Feb. 4 and crashin…
A 43-year-old La Crosse man being held in the La Crosse County Jail on drug trafficking charges faces new charges in an unrelated theft from l…
A complaint about an intoxicated driver in Bangor Jan. 24 has led to multiple charges against a 50-year-old La Crosse man.