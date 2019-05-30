The Gateway Area Council will collect scrap metal to help raise funds to support local Boy Scouts programs, starting from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the La Crosse County Solid Waste Department, 3200 Berlin Drive, and throughout June at Runde Metal Recycling, 643 Commerce St.
Scouts will be on hand to help unload scrap metal Saturday, and those dropping off scrap throughout the rest of the month need only indicate interest in seeing the funds go to support Scout programs while there.
Scrap can also be dropped off at Camp Decorah, W7520 Council Bay Road, any time of the year to help support Scout and Camp Decorah operations. Call 608-784-4040 to schedule a drop-off time.
