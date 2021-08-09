Gathering Waters honors La Crosse organization land conservation leader

MADISON — Gathering Waters: Wisconsin’s Alliance for Land Trusts, has announced the winners of the 2021 Wisconsin Land Conservation Leadership Awards.
Among them is the Paul E. Stry Foundation of La Crosse, which received the Land Legacy Award.
The Land Conservation Leadership Awards recognize individuals and organizations for their outstanding commitment, leadership and dedication to the protection of Wisconsin’s land, water and wildlife.
“This year, the awards selection committee had the challenging task of choosing from among more than a dozen qualified nominees,” said Mike Carlson, executive director of Gathering Waters. “We’re pleased to recognize the amazing accomplishments of this year’s conservation award winners. They have worked tirelessly to ensure Wisconsin’s irreplaceable natural resources are protected for generations to come.”
Gathering Waters’ awards selection committee chose the following recipients for the 2021 Wisconsin Land Conservation Leadership Awards:
- Don Pluemer of Monfort, Conservationist of the Year: Don Pluemer has spent thousands of hours improving nearly 18 miles of cold-water streams and trout habitat in southwest Wisconsin. When Pluemer joined Trout Unlimited 17 years ago, he learned about the serious threats facing these fragile ecosystems, including erosion, agricultural runoff, and warming water temperatures. Pluemer was determined to do his part alongside the volunteers of the Harry and Laura Nohr Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Pluemers’ dedication to improving the health of these streams and the surrounding landscapes safeguarded a brighter future for these priceless natural resources in the Driftless area.
- Susan Foote-Martin and Mark Martin of Arlington, Harold “Bud” Jordahl Lifetime Achievement Award: Susan Foote-Martin and Mark Martin are lifelong conservationists whose passion and tireless commitment have positively impacted Wisconsin for decades. Working for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR), Susan Foote-Martin helped create the Great Wisconsin Birding and Nature Trail, while Mark Martin played a key role in preserving thousands of acres of habitat for the State Natural Areas program. Together, their efforts with the Madison Audubon Society have led to the protection of 2,700 acres across south-central Wisconsin. As resident managers of Madison Audubon’s Goose Pond Sanctuary, they’ve also inspired dozens of interns and volunteers. The Martin’s conservation legacy will last for generations.
- Thomas Eddy of Green Lake, Harold “Bud” Jordahl Lifetime Achievement Award: Thomas Eddy has been instrumental in the conservation of the natural resources in his community. As a founding member of Green Lake Conservancy with a background in biology and botany, Eddy’s expertise helped the organization prioritize the protection of land with high conservation value. In 2018, Eddy played an integral role in the purchase of the Tichora Conservancy, one of the last remaining natural areas on Green Lake’s shoreline. Eddy’s love of conservation has inspired hundreds of students and community members. His life’s work has made considerable contributions to conservation in Wisconsin.
- The Paul E. Stry Foundation of La Crosse, Land Legacy Award: The Paul E. Stry Foundation generously supports Mississippi Valley Conservancy’s mission to protect land and water resources in the Driftless Area. For nearly 25 years, the quiet, steady philanthropy of the Paul E. Stry Foundation has helped MVC save 1,500 acres of prairies, bluffs and other important lands along the Mississippi River.
According to an article featured in onwisconsinoutdoors.com, Paul E. Stry, a La Crosse resident, directed that most of the income from his estate be used to care for five acres that would become a public nature preserve. When the foundation’s directors realized the Stry Foundation had more than enough to cover the costs of caring for this single property, they expanded the scope of their work to support other like-minded conservation organizations.
In addition to their strong support for MVC, the foundation was instrumental in preserving the Driftless Area Land Conservancy’s Erickson Conservation Area in Argyle.
- John Gehl of Hartland, Rod Nilsestuen Award for Working Lands Preservation: When John Gehl realized soil depletion made farming unprofitable for many Wisconsin family farms, he decided to do something to protect them. His passion to protect these lands from development and improve soil health led him to start the Faye Gehl Conservation Foundation to promote land conservation and regenerative agriculture.
Since the early 1990s, the Faye Gehl Conservation Foundation, along with Tall Pines Conservancy and other conservation partners, has permanently protected farms and implemented strategies to restore healthy soils in the Lake Country area in southeast Wisconsin.
Presentations of the Land Conservation Leadership Awards will be held at local events in the winners’ communities.