TOWN OF CLAYTON — A Gays Mills man was killed early Sunday after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash in Crawford County.
Crawford County authorities were notified of the crash on Hwy. 171 near Old 61 Road about 3:40 a.m.
Steve A Collins, 48, was driving a 2013 Jeep Wrangler when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway before striking a small sign. The vehicle re-entered the roadway before going off a steep embankment and back into the eastbound lane. The vehicle then began sliding in the roadway before it overturned, ejecting Collins from the vehicle, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Department.
You have free articles remaining.
Collins was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities did not release the cause of the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.