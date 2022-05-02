Gays Mills woman arrested in Coon Valley for going 70 mph over speed limit

Coon Valley Police arrested a Gays Mills woman after she was found traveling more than 70 mph over the speed limit in Coon Valley, Friday.

According to a press release from the Coon Valley Police Department, Amanda McKaig, 35, was arrested. Phone calls to the Vernon County Sheriff's dispatch center from concerned motorists reported a vehicle traveling at very high speeds in the city of Viroqua, on U.S. Hwy. 14/61, and in the city of Westby.

In Westby's downtown area, the subject vehicle reportedly passed other vehicles at high speed in both the right parking spaces and the left oncoming lane. A short time later, the subject vehicle was found traveling at over 100 mph in the village of Coon Valley's 30 mph zone. Coon Valley Police Chief Philip Welch initiated a traffic stop.

After initially stopping, McKaig attempted to flee with her vehicle while the officer was at her open door, and physical force was required to overcome her continued resistance and effect an arrest.

McKaig was booked at the Vernon County Detention Center and made a subsequent appearance before Judge Darcy Rood on felony charges of recklessly endangering safety and attempted fleeing/eluding, a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and multiple traffic citations. McKaig is currently incarcerated on a $3,000 cash bond. McKaig's passenger was released at the scene.

George’s Auto assisted with towing the vehicle. Westby Police Officer Bounds and Vernon County Sheriff's Deputy Bellacero and K9 Dax were involved in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

