Workshop to peruse personal histories
The La Crosse Area Genealogical Society and the La Crosse Park and Recreation Department will host a free genealogy clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St.
The clinic is intended for genealogists, both beginning and those looking to take their research to the next level, and represents an opportunity to glean the most from their research, encounter new technologies and discover new resources.
You have free articles remaining.
Topics will cover everything from getting started and organizing research to using Ancestry.com and U.S. Census records.
For registration and questions, contact the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center at 608-789-8640.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.