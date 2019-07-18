An expert on the world's most common genetic condition will meet with physicians and families next week, sharing steps for caring for individuals with Down syndrome.
Brian Skotko, M.D., M.P.P, will lead a Grand Rounds Training and Parent Session July 25 at the Gundersen Health System Rasmus Center, hosted by Gundersen and the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin.
Medical officials in the field of obstetrics will be shown how to compassionately yet clearly deliver a diagnosis of Down syndrome to expectant or new parents, while parent caregivers will learn about the connection between Down syndrome and dementia and what actions they might take to improve the long-term wellness and cognition of their child.
Skotko, a board-certified medical geneticist is the Emma Campbell Endowed Chair on Down Syndrome at Massachusetts General Hospital, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and co-author of national award-winning books including "Common Threads: Celebrating Life with Down Syndrome."
He has more than a decade of experience in the fields of pediatrics and genetics, his career shaped by his sister Kristin, 38, who has Down syndrome and is his "life coach in so many ways."
"Not a day goes by that I'm not grateful," Skotko says of his work.
At the forefront of Skotko's talk at Gundersen will be ways to help the families of individuals with Down syndrome through challenges that arise, and one of the most delicate situations arises prenatally.
About one in 700 babies are born with Down syndrome and with the development of noninvasive prenatal genetic testing in 2011, parents now have the capability of finding out before birth whether their child will have medical challenges.
This information can leave parents with heartbreakingly difficult decisions and realizations, where the care and competence of their doctor is crucial.
Distressingly, 45 percent of OBGYN's called their training in approaching parents with the diagnosis inadequate or barely adequate, Skotko says, and his survey of 5,000 families found the majority felt the information they received from their doctor was inaccurate, incomplete or offensive "with room for improvement."
To help teach physicians how to simultaneously "practice the art" of delivering the test results sensitively while retaining focus on "the science of medicine," Skotko spoke with parents, whose comments he will share during the Grounds Round Training.
Frequently heard was the importance of receiving the news during a scheduled time, as being caught off guard or without the presence of a spouse or loved one for support exacerbated their anguish or anxiety.
Being connected with other parents who can can answer questions on the life impact of having a child with Down syndrome and receiving up-to-date information were also imperative for parents.
To help with the latter, Skotko recommends Lettercase, part of the National Center for Prenatal and Postnatal Resources, which offers resources and current, accurate information on genetic conditions for both medical providers and expectant parents first learning of a prenatal or postnatal diagnosis.
During the parent portion of his program, Skotko will answer the queries of "How might you prevent Alzheimer's disease in people with Down syndrome," and "How might you boost their cognition?"
Just as Down syndrome is caused by the partial or full copy of chromosome 21, the extra gene copies are linked to Alzheimer's-like brain pathology, according to a study from the Francis Crick Institute.
With 50 percent of those with Down syndrome experiencing symptoms of Alzheimer's by age 50, Skotko will provide families with practical, adaptable, safe and scientifically supported strategies they can use now as researchers worldwide continue to make strides and discoveries.
Many individuals with Down syndrome are more sedentary than their peers and are inclined to a high-sugar diet, Skotko says.
Increased activity may help strengthen the neurochemicals in the brain, and a decrease in sugar can slow cognitive decline. Sleep apnea can hasten the development of amyloid plaque, associated with Alzheimer's, and treating that condition can lead to improvement.
None of these steps have guaranteed results, Skotko says, but have no anticipated negative consequences and will improve overall health.
"Implementing common-sense advice on a regular basis" can be difficult, Skotko says, but it is necessary to "get the basics down while scientists work on new medications."
Currently, the AC immune vaccine, designed to remove the plaque buildup on the brain, is being tested on individuals age 25 to 45 and appears promising, with phase one anticipated to conclude in summer 2020.
Approximately 212,000 Americans — including 8,000 Wisconsinites — have Down syndrome, and to address the fact that 95% of those individuals do not have access to a Down syndrome specialty clinic, Skotko and researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital have developed Down Syndrome Clinic To You, which will be introduced to caregivers at the Parent Session and will be officially unveiled to the public this fall.
The web-based clinic, www.dsc2u.org, allows parents to fill out an online intake form identifying their health concerns for their child, and the results will be compiled into two personalized documents, including one plan for parents and caregivers and one for their child's primary care provider. The program is accessible for families regardless of their insurance or socioeconomic status, Skotko says.
"I want to democratize the information that's out there," Skotko says. "Many of the medical studies we have access to aren't available to parents. I want to armor them with the latest and greatest in treatments."
To register for the free Parent Session, being held from 2 to 3 p.m. July 25, visit https://www.dsaw.org/events/parentsession-lax. Registration closes Friday.
