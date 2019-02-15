https://fitzlab.shinyapps.io/cityapp/
Welcome to Lansing, Kan., population 11,706, a city on the Missouri River that sits about 4.6 degrees latitude south and 380 miles from La Crosse.
In 60 years, Lansing and La Crosse won't just have Midwestern manners and large river systems in common. At the rate we're emitting greenhouse gases, the La Crosse of 2080 could resemble the Lansing of today, according to a climate-analog mapping study from the University of Maryland and North Carolina State University.
Lansing is also the future climate twin for the Twin Cities, whereas Lansing in 60 years will feel more like Gainesville, Texas.
A typical Lansing winter is 16.8 degrees warmer and 9.8 percent wetter than a La Crosse winter. There are also extreme heat days to look forward to. Daily temperatures have hit or exceeded 99 degrees in Lansing 89 times this century, compared with 16 days in La Crosse, according to National Weather Service data.
Other contenders for La Crosse's future climate include today's Enid, Okla.; Macomb, Ill.; and Chester, Pa. -- under a business as usual scenario. With reduced emissions, Ottumwa, Iowa, is a possibility.
Researchers found climate analogs for 540 urban areas by comparing climate models between 2079 and 2099 with climate records from 1960 to 1990. Cities with climate variability within two standard deviations were considered climate analogs.
They found that climate change tends to shape cities to resemble places 530 miles away, mainly to the south. In many urban areas, the researchers found such substantial differences between future and current climates that "many cities could experience novel climates with no modern equivalent in the study domain" by 2080.
However, they said in the study, "keeping warming within the 1.5 °C goal set by the Paris Agreement could reduce the exposure of urban areas to climate novelty."
You can look up the 2080 climate twins for cities by visiting the interactive application built by the researchers: https://fitzlab.shinyapps.io/cityapp/
