Getting out the vote in La Crosse: Bernie Sanders visits on last day of early voting

On the Friday before midterm elections, Sen. Bernie Sanders came to La Crosse to rally young voters with the message that their voices matter.

“When people tell you every vote counts, they are not kidding, every vote counts,” Sanders said. “Those of you know that there is a very close election with the U.S. Senate and governor.”

But the rally drew more than just young people, who make up the largest group of voters in the city of La Crosse and the 3rd Congressional District. The crowd was large and diverse, full of people of all ages, races and even ideologies. One attendant told Sanders: “Bernie, I don’t agree with your politics, but I respect the shit out of you.”

At University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Sanders was joined by members of the organization MoveOn and NextGen America, the groups that hosted the rally, and the president of the Sierra Club.

“The eyes of the nation on you, Wisconsin, (and) it’s not because of your football team. The eyes of the nation are on Wisconsin because the balance of power in the Senate depends on the state of Wisconsin,” said Durrel Douglas, field manager at MoveOn.

When Douglas asked how many people had already voted, the majority of the crowd cheered.

Wisconsin has been a hot spot because the results of the Senate race and the race for the 3rd Congressional District will have an impact on which party controls the legislative branch.

As a result, candidates and politicians from both parties have been stumping in La Crosse, emphasizing the importance of voting and encouraging them to bring people with them to the polls.

Local voter turnout so far

The city opened early voting on Oct. 25 and has seen turnout numbers consistent with the November 2018 election. (In November 2020, early absentee voter numbers were unusually high due to the pandemic.)

As of Friday, Nov. 4 — the last day to vote early in person — just over 2,000 residents had voted. Another 3,900 dropped off their absentee ballots. Nikki Elsen, city clerk, said that this accounts for about 23% of registered voters in La Crosse.

Elsen expects that the majority of registered voters will vote on Election Day, Nov. 8.

However, since November 2020, voter registration has been decreasing around the state. As of November 2022, there are 148,000 fewer voters statewide, according to data from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. In La Crosse County, there are 8,000 fewer voters and approximately 15,000 fewer registered voters in the 3rd Congressional District.

Why is registration down?

When a person registers to vote, it is usually a lifelong enrollment. The only circumstances in which one would need to re-register is if they move, change their name or haven’t voted in four years.

The last condition is a significant one. The Wisconsin Elections Commission verifies the voter rolls every two years after an election. State law requires inactive voters — those who haven’t voted in four years — to be removed from the statewide voter list if they do not request continuing their registration.

In 2021, approximately 186,900 registered voters received postcards notifying them that if they do not re-register, they will be put on an inactive list. Inactive status is not permanent, and individuals can re-register at any time.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, only 12,000 voters requested continuation as registered voters after the 2021 four-year maintenance mailing.

“(The mailing) is just one of many steps we take to ensure the integrity of voting in Wisconsin,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official.

Locally, Elsen said that the elections commission communicates with other organizations like the postal service and Department of Motor Vehicles to keep their voter lists up-to-date. If someone notifies one of those agencies that they’ve moved, then the elections commission will be notified as well. Elsen then sends notices notifying the individuals to re-register or they will be deactivated.

While Elsen said that this is a “fairly new process” locally, she described it as a “pretty accurate process.” She noted that the elections commission hasn’t received a large number of complaints that they incorrectly deactivated someone.

Young voters in the Coulee region

Even with voter registration decreasing among all demographics municipalities, young voters hold significant power in Coulee Region elections — they encompass the largest voting block by age. Similarly, nationwide, voters between the ages of 18 to 35 are the largest eligible voting age group.

Young voters ages 18 to 24 are the largest age group in La Crosse County — largely due to the three universities in the city. They total around 18,000 people, which is 15.4% of the total population in the county.

Similarly, 18- to 24-year-old voters are the largest voting block in the 3rd Congressional District, accounting for about 89,000 people or 12.3% of the population in the 3rd District.

Jane Powell, member of the La Crosse League of Women Voters, was a poll worker during early voting. She said that while working at the polls at the South Side Neighborhood Center, she saw a lot of voters in their late 20s and early 30s, people she called “young professionals.” Powell hypothesized that many of them worked at Gundersen Medical Center, which is located across the street.

Overall, Powell said she’s seen everyone from college students to seniors and called it a “pretty even mix” of ages and genders showing up to vote early.

Powell believes the benefits of early voting are both the “convenience” and the “humanity.”

“The fire chief came in and I was able to thank him for his work. It makes more of a community connection,” Powell said. “The sense of community for what you’re doing, and (the process) is all very transparent.”