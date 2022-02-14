Gift to ORA Trials funds new position

ORA Trails (Outdoor Recreation Alliance of the Seven Rivers Region) continues to expand its impact in the La Crosse community and surrounding areas with the addition of a programming and events coordinator position.

Chris Stindt joins Executive Director Jed Olson, Operations Coordinator Jillian Olson and Administrative Coordinator Liz Reardon, bringing ORA’s staff development team to a total of four members.

Former board member Rick Diermeier and his wife Julie stepped forward to fund the first year of the position’s operations after being inspired by the impacts that ORA Trails’ programming and events have on the community.

“The Diermeiers have really shown their support for ORA in a huge way and we’re grateful. We’re happy to have Chris Stindt transition from board Vice President to this programming position” says ORA Trails’ Board Chair Randi Pueschner.

ORA Trails has a long history of promoting outdoor recreation through competitive events, youth programming, and community opportunities. These events have traditionally been initiated and run by dedicated volunteers and this position will expand the reach by giving the logistical support needed to formalize and grow new and existing programs.

Jed Olson said, “Any time you create something wonderful, you want to share it with your friends. Our events and programs allow us to bring the gift of outdoor recreation to a wider population and dedicating a staff position to this allows us to share our mission with more people and show new users the benefits of time spent outside.”

