MADISON — Rayovac, the battery brand that started in Madison more than 100 years ago, is now part of St. Louis-based Energizer.

Spectrum Brands, the Middleton parent company of Rayovac, and Energizer Holdings announced Wednesday the sale of the battery unit — for $2 billion in cash — has finalized.

“We extend our thanks to both the Spectrum Brands and Energizer teams for working nearly a year to bring this global transaction to a successful completion,” said Spectrum Brands CEO and executive chairman David Maura.

No information was given about what will happen to the jobs of as many as 700 people in Wisconsin in the short news releases issued by the two companies.

Rayovac has about 225 employees associated with the Rayovac division at its Middleton headquarters and the company has two battery plants in Wisconsin — in Portage and Fennimore — with a total of about 500 employees.

Energizer also plans to buy Spectrum Brands’ auto care division for $1.25 billion.

That deal is expected to close within the next month or so.

Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune.com

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

