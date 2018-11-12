The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland Council has announced the local recipient of the Girl Scouts’ Honor Pin and the new members of the Girl Scout Youth Leadership Council.
Peggy Riley, a longtime troop and Girl Scout camp leader, received the Girl Scouts’ Honor Pin at the council’s annual meeting. The award is presented to volunteers whose service is above and beyond expectations and whose efforts have a far-reaching impact. Riley helps annually with product sales including the Cookie Program and serves as a mentor for other Girl Scout volunteers.
“Volunteers like Peggie are demonstrating what it means to be a G.I.R.L. in today’s world: a Go-Getter, Innovator, Risk-Taker and Leader,” said Marci Henderson, CEO of the Badgerland Council.
La Crosse Girl Scouts and Logan High School students Codi Strong and Annie Logan were named to the Youth Leadership Council and will meet bi-monthly with Henderson and other professional staff to discuss topics impacting Girl Scouts today.
