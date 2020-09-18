Girl Scouts to host drive-thru information events, virtual troops

The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland Council will host drive-thru events to boost membership at all La Crosse public schools Sept. 19-20 and Sept. 26-27.
Observing all precautions, including social distancing and face masks, families will be able to meet with a member of the Girl Scouts and receive an activities bag to get a headstart on joining.
Virtual troops, ready-made and based on each member's grade, will meet twice a month. Badges will be available on topics including automotive mechanics, robotics and the outdoors, with weekly activities on topics such as pet-care, scuba diving and sloths.
All girls in grades kindergarten and up are welcome, with financial aid available and no cost to volunteer.
For more information and sign-ups, visit gsbadgerland.org or call 800-236-2710.
Events and locations are as follows:
Sept. 19
- 10 to 11 a.m. at Emerson
- Noon to 1 p.m. at Hamilton
- 2 to 3 p.m. at Spence
Sept. 20
- 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Northside
- 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at North Woods
Sept. 26
- 10 to 11 a.m. at State Road
- Noon to 1 p.m. at Hintgen
- 2 to 3 p.m. at Southern Bluffs
Sept. 27
- 1 to 2 p.m. at Summit
