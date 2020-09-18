 Skip to main content
Girl Scouts to host drive-thru information events, virtual troops
The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland Council will host drive-thru events to boost membership at all La Crosse public schools Sept. 19-20 and Sept. 26-27.

Observing all precautions, including social distancing and face masks, families will be able to meet with a member of the Girl Scouts and receive an activities bag to get a headstart on joining.

Virtual troops, ready-made and based on each member's grade, will meet twice a month. Badges will be available on topics including automotive mechanics, robotics and the outdoors, with weekly activities on topics such as pet-care, scuba diving and sloths.

All girls in grades kindergarten and up are welcome, with financial aid available and no cost to volunteer.

For more information and sign-ups, visit gsbadgerland.org or call 800-236-2710.

Events and locations are as follows:

Sept. 19

  • 10 to 11 a.m. at Emerson
  • Noon to 1 p.m. at Hamilton
  • 2 to 3 p.m. at Spence

Sept. 20

  • 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Northside
  • 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at North Woods

Sept. 26

  • 10 to 11 a.m. at State Road
  • Noon to 1 p.m. at Hintgen
  • 2 to 3 p.m. at Southern Bluffs

Sept. 27

  • 1 to 2 p.m. at Summit
