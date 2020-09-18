Girl Scouts to host drive-thru information events, virtual troops

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland Council will host drive-thru events to boost membership at all La Crosse public schools Sept. 19-20 and Sept. 26-27.

Observing all precautions, including social distancing and face masks, families will be able to meet with a member of the Girl Scouts and receive an activities bag to get a headstart on joining.

Virtual troops, ready-made and based on each member's grade, will meet twice a month. Badges will be available on topics including automotive mechanics, robotics and the outdoors, with weekly activities on topics such as pet-care, scuba diving and sloths.

All girls in grades kindergarten and up are welcome, with financial aid available and no cost to volunteer.

For more information and sign-ups, visit gsbadgerland.org or call 800-236-2710.

Events and locations are as follows:

Sept. 19

10 to 11 a.m. at Emerson

Noon to 1 p.m. at Hamilton

2 to 3 p.m. at Spence

Sept. 20

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Northside

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at North Woods