Giving Tuesday restores equilibrium after weekend of consumption

If an unscientific poll conducted by the La Crosse Tribune and La Crosse Community Foundation is any indication, La Crosse County appears to be on par with the nation overall when it comes to Giving Tuesday predictions.
And the predictions look promising.
Giving Tuesday has quickly become a capstone for a weekend marked by consumption.
After the Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, the weekend quickly devolves into retail indulgences: the competitive shopping frenzy of Black Friday, the responsibility to buy locally with Small Business Saturday and the biggest online sales day of the year known as Cyber Monday.
After a weekend of such indulgence, Giving Tuesday offers an opportunity for all to recalibrate by inspiring people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
And it’s working.
You have free articles remaining.
Last year, Giving Tuesday generated $400 million with 3.6 million gifts, according to Whole Whale, a New York-based data trends company. And for this Giving Tuesday, Whole Whale is predicting giving will hit $502 million. At 26%, that’s one whale of an increase.
According to the local poll, La Crosse and surrounding areas are in on the action. Of those who are familiar with Giving Tuesday, just 35% of respondents said they gave to a La Crosse County charity on Giving Tuesday last year, but 50% said they plan to give this year. And of those who said they plan to open their wallets this year, 29% plan to donate more.
Boosting those local donations even higher are a number of matching gifts coming from La Crosse County organizations. To help people get in the Giving Tuesday spirit, the La Crosse Community Foundation has promised $20,000 in matching gifts this year. The first $10,000 will go to 10 local organizations drawn to receive matches of up to $1,000 each when Tuesday gifts are channeled through the foundation.
The list of organizations and the link to give will be found at https://www.laxcommfoundation.com/donate/.
La Crosse Community Foundation will disburse another $10,000 on Giving Tuesday when it matches $10,000 in gifts committed by 20 community donors to benefit their chosen charities. Those 20 charities will each be surprised with personal delivery of a $1,000 check.
Several other local charities have additional matching gifts established through generous business sponsors, encouraging giving to all worthy nonprofit organizations.
La Crosse Community Foundation Executive Director Jamie Schloegel recommends people who are interested in donating on Giving Tuesday check their email messages and Facebook pages of charities they wish to support for more information.
“We hope this spirit is contagious, not just on Tuesday but throughout the year,” Schloegel said. “Gifts such as these help us cultivate a vibrant, generous and inclusive future while helping us focus now on the giving and sharing aspects of the winter holidays — the gifts that can’t be wrapped in a bow but that benefit others for generations to come.”