Giving Tuesday restores equilibrium after weekend of consumption

If an unscientific poll conducted by the La Crosse Tribune and La Crosse Community Foundation is any indication, La Crosse County appears to be on par with the nation overall when it comes to Giving Tuesday predictions.

And the predictions look promising.

Giving Tuesday has quickly become a capstone for a weekend marked by consumption.

After the Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, the weekend quickly devolves into retail indulgences: the competitive shopping frenzy of Black Friday, the responsibility to buy locally with Small Business Saturday and the biggest online sales day of the year known as Cyber Monday.

After a weekend of such indulgence, Giving Tuesday offers an opportunity for all to recalibrate by inspiring people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

And it’s working.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, Giving Tuesday generated $400 million with 3.6 million gifts, according to Whole Whale, a New York-based data trends company. And for this Giving Tuesday, Whole Whale is predicting giving will hit $502 million. At 26%, that’s one whale of an increase.