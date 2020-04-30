GivingTuesdayNow program to help support local health-care workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Gundersen Medical Foundation will partner with the La Crosse Media Group for a radiothon to garner and demonstrate support for local health-care workers on May 5 in recognition of the #GivingTuesdayNow program.

The program reflects the spirit of the November-based national day of philanthropy, "Giving Tuesday," and aims to meet the unprecedented needs resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Gundersen Medical Foundation will accept donations through the day of May 5, which will support frontline medical workers in the community in a number of ways, including providing protective equipment, resources and meals and funding research advancement.

