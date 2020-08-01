Global Grounds, Cool Beans owners early signers of Check the Spread Pledge,

Taking the pledge was an easy decision for Global Grounds, with customers responding positively overall and staff "very much onboard." Many of the employees at the coffee shop, Piotrowski says, happen to be college students with public health majors, "So they very much care about what's going on."

Wearing a face covering in a food establishment, where ovens and stoves are on or, in this case, hot coffee is brewing, can become uncomfortably warm, but Piotrowski says staff has adjusted, and she is working right there next to them, "going through the same thing they are," and the solidarity has been appreciated.

Prior to the mandate, Piotrowski says, one of her employees had circulated a petition to issue a citywide masking order, and though it didn't come to fruition, the Global Grounds team is pleased to see Gov. Evers take action.

"Were very excited. We're hoping this allows our community to improve in how we're doing here, and (across) the state," Piotrowski says.

Laurie Miller, who co-owns Cool Beans Coffee Shop with her husband, Steve, was also an early adopter of the Check the Spread initiative, signing on two days after it launched.