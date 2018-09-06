While Gundersen Global Partners has had to postpone mission trips to Nicaragua because of perilous political unrest there, the La Crosse-based nonprofit is exploring programs in three other countries to help in the meantime.
“We have determined that simply waiting out the situation — and not doing anything in the interim is not an option,” Global Partners director Liz Arnold wrote to supporters on behalf of its Nicaragua Leadership Team.
Global Partners, a program of the Gundersen Medical Foundation that depends on donations and volunteers, also has not abandoned Nicaragua but rather is sending money there to help its apolitical partner agencies there provide primary care, dental care and medications to residents of rural communities.
“Access to health care services in rural areas has been limited due to the violence, road blocks, political posturing and interruption of supply chains,” Arnold wrote.
Last month, the agency made a one-time gift of $6,000 from its fund that would have helped fund the mission trip that had been scheduled for this fall. It also sponsored a fundraiser Aug. 22 at Java Vino with a goal of collecting another $6,000 to send, with that event tallying $4,220 so far.
Meanwhile, the Nicaragua team is exploring three areas to send mission teams by fall 2019, including Costa Rica, where it would partner with an organization that serves Nicaraguan immigrants; Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.
The site-selection process includes studying factors such as government stability, safe roads, clean water, reliable electricity, ease and safety of volunteer travel, cost of travel and lodging, alignment of health or education needs with what Global Partners can offer and opportunities for long-term development such as training and education, Arnold said.
The group plans to send two to three exploratory teams during the next 12 months to meet with organizations and leaders of pilot initiatives in the three areas to pick one for volunteer missions in the fall of 2019.
Eventually, Global Partners will determine whether the new site is a temporary partnership that could end when safe travel to Nicaragua resumes or whether to make it a permanent partnership in addition to Nicaragua, Arnold said.
“We have every intention of returning to Nicaragua, but the safety of our volunteers remains paramount,” she wrote.
In order to raise the remaining $1,760 to reach the $6,000 goal, Arnold said, people can go to the Global Partners website to make a donation (designate to “Nicaragua: General Fund” and write “Nicaragua Crisis” in special notes) online by Sept. 14. The organization plans to send the additional money to the Nicaraguan partners by the end of September.
Global Partners also has partnerships to help Hamilton School in La Crosse, the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota and the Yetebon area of Ethiopia.
For more information, contact Arnold at 608-775-3833 or email ejarnold@gundersenhealth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.