The 45th annual God’s Country Racing Association's Custom Auto Show will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza.
Custom cars, classics, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles and race cars will be on display. Admission is $10 daily or $15 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and younger get in free with adult admission. For more information, visit godscountryracingassociation.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.