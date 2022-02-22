GoFundMe set up for family of car crash victim WSU student Hannah Goman

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of Hannah Goman — a 20-year-old Winona State University student who passed away from injuries sustained in a car crash in Winona Saturday.

Already, as of Tuesday at 2 p.m., more than $14,000 has been raised to help support the family during the challenging time. A total of 238 donations had been made toward that amount.

The fundraiser’s goal as of Tuesday is $15,000.

The creator of the GoFundMe fundraiser, Korryn Dean, a friend of Hannah’s mother Michelle, wrote about the tragic situation on the fundraiser’s page, “This is every parents worst nightmare. Michelle is the sweetest soul and the first person in this community to step up and help out anyone in need, it’s time for us to help her in this heartbreaking time. The least we can do is help ease the financial burden of funeral expenses.”

All donations that are received through the GoFundMe will be deposited into Michelle’s bank account to help support her and her family.

To donate to Hannah’s family, visit the “Help the Goman family!” GoFundMe page.

Hannah, a resident of Stevens Point, Wis., succumbed to injuries sustained after a 2010 Camry Toyota she was a passenger in was hit by a 2015 Chevy Silverado traveling the wrong way on Highway 61

The crash happened at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 43 and Highway 61.

Adam Samuel Anderson, 35, of Winona, was driving the Chevy while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Minnesota State Patrol’s report. Trena Lynn Anderson, 35, also of Winona, was a passenger in the Silverado. Neither of the Andersons experienced any injuries due to the crash.

As of Tuesday morning, Adam Samuel Anderson was in Winona County jail for charges of fourth-degree driving while impaired and criminal vehicle operation causing bodily harm, according to the county’s jail roster.

All three occupants of the Toyota were transported to Winona Health to be treated for injuries sustained during the crash.

While Goman died due to her injuries, Toyota driver Nicholas Robert Lemmerond, 21, of Oshkosh, Wis., and passenger Natalie Lynne Carlson, 22, of Oshkosh, are expected to survive theirs.

WSU shared a statement Sunday saying that the university’s community is mourning the passing of Hannah, who was studying social work there.

Counseling and support services are now available to the university’s community, according to the statement.

The WSU Dance Society, of which Hannah was a member, shared on Facebook about her passing, “It absolutely shatters our hearts to announce that we have lost a member of our family.

“Hannah was truly a light and blessing to each and every one of us in the (Theatre and Dance) department. There won’t be a day that she isn’t with us.”

The society dedicated their final Dancescape show of the year to Hannah on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.