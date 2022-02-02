GoFundMe set up for hospitalized WSU student who was hit by a car

The community is rallying together to support a Winona State University student who had her life turned upside down when she was hit by a car on her way to class last month.

Mackenzie Sinner, a 19-year-old sophomore who is studying accounting, was brought by ambulance to Winona Health on Jan. 20 after the incident, before being airlifted to Gundersen in La Crosse, according to a GoFundMe set up to help support Mackenzie.

Mackenzie’s injuries are extensive, with several skull fractures, a traumatic brain injury, a broken fibula, a broken tibia and a broken clavicle.

“We are blessed by God’s grace to still have her here with us, but she has a very long road to recovery,” GoFundMe creator Allie Sinner wrote on the fundraiser.

The funds raised will help Mackenzie’s family pay for medical bills, care costs, rehab and whatever else may be necessary.

As of Wednesday at 2 p.m., over $9,000 has been raised to help support the family on the GoFundMe, which is titled “Care for Kenz."

Regular updates from Mackenzie’s family can be found on caringbridge.org, with the family's specific Caring Bridge site being linked on the GoFundMe page.

