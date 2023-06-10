The Goldenrod Trail on the Skemp Tract located off County Road B will be closed for repaving from June 12-16, according to the La Crosse Parks and Recreation. For more information, call 608-789-7533 or visit www.cityoflacrosse.org/parks.
Goldenrod Trail on County Road B closed June 12-16
- La Crosse Tribune staff
