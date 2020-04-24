Golf makes a sunny return to La Crosse area

“That’s actually working really, really well,” Drugan said. “Better than I thought to be honest, might be something that we just keep doing after the executive order.”

One of the expected challenges for courses will be enforcing the social distance requirements that must be observed at all times, unless the players reside in the same living residence.

The 12-minute spacing of tee times — a couple of minutes more than usual — have helped spread it out and for the most part it seems players are more than willing to do whatever it takes to insure they don’t lose golf.

But both Drugan and Stoll said they wouldn’t hesitate to enforce the rules.

“We are really happy that the governor allows us to do this,” Drugan said. “It’s not the way we want to operate, but it’s a step in the right direction. And we don’t want to lose this privilege. ... Many businesses, I’m sure, wish they were able to do at least something like what we’re doing now. So I don’t want to jeopardize it. I’ve talked to the other golf courses in the county and we are all trying to stay on the same page and do the same things so we don’t jeopardize this privilege.”

