Golf makes a sunny return to La Crosse area

Golf is officially back in Wisconsin.
Sure, it took a bit longer than what many would have liked due to the coronavirus pandemic and looked a bit different because of restrictions set by Gov. Tony Evers safer-at-home order that allowed for the reopening of golf courses Friday but eliminated the use of benches, ball washers, rakes and limited the use of golf carts.
Yet, for many there is a silver lining for the later opening day.
“Certainly in my last 11 seasons, it’s the greenest and driest we’ve ever opened,” said Keith Stoll, general manager at Forest Hills Golf Course.
“Typically we’re immediately opening after winter as quickly as possible,” he said. “This year it had a chance to green up and start growing and we’re mowing, all the stuff that is just not typical for your first day of the season. That’s one great factor is the conditions you’re stepping into are much, much better than a normal opening day.”
Phones were ringing off the hook at both Forest Hills and Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen, as serious and casual players were anxious to escape quarantine. At Forest Hills, all of Friday’s tee times were booked by early-afternoon.
“It’s been wonderful,” Stoll said. “There’s smiles on people’s faces. … It was great to see our pass holders back here. And they were all smiles today.”
It was a similar situation at Drugan’s.
“Nobody’s been disappointed yet,” Mike Drugan said. “They’re just happy to be out. Everybody is. Employees and, of course, guests as well.”
The tee times are spread out to 12 minutes and are limited to one or two people unless they share a living residence. Courses across the state have removed benches, ball washers, rakes and other touch points that would be a way for the virus to spread.
“There’s no touch points,” Stoll said. “Basically, everybody’s just handling their own golf clubs and their own golf balls. That’s it.”
At Forest Hills, they put pool swimming noodles around the cup to stop the ball — and more importantly — stop people from reaching into the cup. At Drugan’s they installed a hook in the holes where players use their club to lift the bottom of the cup, so they don’t have to reach into it.
Both developed a system to clean golf carts immediately after use. Originally, Gov. Evers had said the use of golf carts was prohibited, but that changed Thursday when the governor’s office made exceptions to the order’s ban on carts. People with disabilities or physical limitations — and a state-issued disability card or parking placard — are allowed to use carts.
Drugan has been so happy with their method of disinfection — one that features a power washer and a separate disinfecting process — that they might continue to use it in the future.
“That’s actually working really, really well,” Drugan said. “Better than I thought to be honest, might be something that we just keep doing after the executive order.”
One of the expected challenges for courses will be enforcing the social distance requirements that must be observed at all times, unless the players reside in the same living residence.
The 12-minute spacing of tee times — a couple of minutes more than usual — have helped spread it out and for the most part it seems players are more than willing to do whatever it takes to insure they don’t lose golf.
But both Drugan and Stoll said they wouldn’t hesitate to enforce the rules.
“We are really happy that the governor allows us to do this,” Drugan said. “It’s not the way we want to operate, but it’s a step in the right direction. And we don’t want to lose this privilege. ... Many businesses, I’m sure, wish they were able to do at least something like what we’re doing now. So I don’t want to jeopardize it. I’ve talked to the other golf courses in the county and we are all trying to stay on the same page and do the same things so we don’t jeopardize this privilege.”
