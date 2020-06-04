Golson steps down from La Crosse Community Theatre

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Grant Golson will step down Friday from the La Crosse Community Theatre, the theater announced late Thursday.

Golson has been producing artistic director.

In a letter to patrons and donors, board president Bradley Weber praised Golson’s contributions but did not list a reason for the move.

Weber said the theater plans to replace the position and will begin recruiting soon.

He also said the community theater is making plans for new productions and classes as soon it is safe to resume programming.

