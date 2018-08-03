When Gabby Mattison was asked what the Good Fight means means to her, the answer was easy: everything.
The 17-year-old has been visiting the Good Fight Community Center, at 508 Jay St., for the past 18 months and wrote the winning essay for the My Good Fight contest, her cash prize presented by state Sen. Jennifer Shilling at the organization’s second anniversary celebration Thursday.
The combination boxing gym and education center was founded by Nate Coleman in Aug. 2016 as a safe, character-building place for youth to break a sweat, connect with friends and mentors, and prepare themselves for higher education. The organization offers ACT preparation and tutoring, with a large recreation area with games, a TV, books and snacks. Boxing is the heart of the program, with sparring proving a healthy outlet for frustration and an unparalleled confidence boost.
“I used to be really quiet and full of anxiety,” Mattison said. “I couldn’t really talk to people, and I didn’t want to until I started boxing here. It gives me a lot of self-confidence. Nate kind of makes this place a second home for us kids, and he’s like a father figure to us. He’s the most kind, hilarious guy, and he sees the best in you.”
Shilling, who presented second- and third-place awards to D’Angelo Criseione, 16, and Cassidy Ahlberg, 12, respectively, called Mattison’s essay “full of heart” and offered advice and praise to a group of Good Fight members.
“I just want to embrace each one of you and say you are going to make it,” Shilling said. “I believe in you, Nate believes in you ... this place is full of positive energy. This is a good place to come to, and I’m so glad that you’ve found it because you are learning life lessons. You are going to make it. No matter what your story is, not matter where you’ve been. This place is going to make you a good citizen and a good person.”
Coleman, a MTU bus driver and longtime boxing coach, has seen marked differences in the 50-some youth enrolled at the Good Fight, with a growth in confidence, commitment and resilience. Mattison especially has blossomed, Coleman said, citing her ability to use boxing as a metaphor for life.
“You get knocked down in life, what are you going to do? Are you going to lie down or get up and fight back?” said Coleman, who frequently reminds the kids they are the champs.
Coach James Campbell, who was recruited by Coleman when he saw him wearing an Everlast jersey on the bus, says boxing skill isn’t the focus at the Good Fight — it’s about having a judgment free place to to work through problems, seek advice and build relationships founded on trust and mutual respect.
“We always have a positive spin,” Campbell said. “We welcome them to talk to us about anything.”
Just like its members, the Good Fight has been thriving since it first opened in the basement of the Market Square building, relocating over a year ago to its current neighboring two-story facility. Along with expanded activities and initiatives, including pizza nights and college tours, Coleman has added a clothing closet for members to take from as needed. Starting Sept. 1, a security systems course currently taught at the juvenile detention facility will be offered on site at the Good Fight. Coleman is exploring the idea of opening a group home within the next two years for juveniles after their release from detention, noting many of them face homelessness or returning to violent or dysfunctional homes.
An at times teary-eyed Coleman called celebrating two years “a huge, huge deal,” a sentiment echoed by Mayor Tim Kabat.
“I applaud you,” Kabat said. “It’s a great accomplishment.”
Shilling, who toured the facility for the first time at the anniversary event, called the Good Fight a wonderful success story, a place where youths are accepted and welcomed and the leaders always care.
“The adults here are like everyday heroes,” Schilling said. “These guys really believe in you.”
