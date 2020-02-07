Good Shepherd in La Crosse to host blanket-making event for Project Linus

Good Shepherd Women-WELCA of La Crosse will hold a “Creating Comfort in the Coulee: Blankets of Kindness” event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Mattes Center, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road.

Community members are invited to attend and help create blankets for Project Linus, which distributes handmade quilts and afghans to children who are severely ill or have experienced trauma. All blankets made or donated during the event will be given to local children.

No sewing experience is necessary. Donations of fabric or fleece, sewing materials or money are welcome.

Participants may also bring newly crafted hand or machine-made blankets to customize with a message for blanket recipients. Food and drink will be provided during the event, and volunteers can register for door prizes.

For more information, call Sara at 608-769-2449 or email sara@gslacrosse.org.

