You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Good Shepherd in La Crosse to host blanket-making event for Project Linus
0 comments

Good Shepherd in La Crosse to host blanket-making event for Project Linus

{{featured_button_text}}

Good Shepherd Women-WELCA of La Crosse will hold a “Creating Comfort in the Coulee: Blankets of Kindness” event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Mattes Center, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road.

Community members are invited to attend and help create blankets for Project Linus, which distributes handmade quilts and afghans to children who are severely ill or have experienced trauma. All blankets made or donated during the event will be given to local children.

No sewing experience is necessary. Donations of fabric or fleece, sewing materials or money are welcome.

Participants may also bring newly crafted hand or machine-made blankets to customize with a message for blanket recipients. Food and drink will be provided during the event, and volunteers can register for door prizes.

For more information, call Sara at 608-769-2449 or email sara@gslacrosse.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News