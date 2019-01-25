A La Crosse native has become Minnesota royalty.
Monte Johnson, who graduated from Central High School in 1976 and still has ties to the area, was pronounced king of the St. Paul Winter Carnival during a coronation late Friday.
By assuming the throne, Johnson took the official title of King Boreas LXXXIII along with a year’s worth of royal responsibilities — from dinner engagements, to school visits, to many, many parade appearances.
“We were very honored to be asked, but it’s the kind of thing where you hesitate to accept right away,” said Johnson, who lives in the Twin Cities and is the president and CEO of a technology company. “You have to be at every rutabaga, strawberry and raspberry fest — you name it. It’s a big task, but we’re excited about doing it.”
The St. Paul Winter Carnival, started in 1886, is the oldest winter festival in the U.S. and one of Minnesota’s most closely held traditions.
Over 10 days each January and February, more than 250,000 people descend on downtown St. Paul and the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, partaking in festivities that are quintessentially Midwestern: snow golf, ice palace tours, hotdish competitions.
The king and queen preside over it all.
“Some people in my family have been very clear that they won’t be kneeling on the ground,” Johnson, 60, said. “My brother says he’s above me because he’s older. I have to tell him, ‘No, that’s not how this works.’ ”
Johnson said he and his family — including his sister and mother-in-law, who came from La Crosse — have been put up in a downtown hotel, and are getting the “rockstar treatment.”
“We’re totally sequestered,” he said. “They checked us into the hotel in secret.”
Johnson is no stranger to the frenzy that swirls around this type of festival.
He and his wife, Mary, also a La Crosse native, make a point of returning for Oktoberfest, and he was the prime minister of the Winter Carnival in 1990. But being king is a whole ‘nother deal.
For one thing, Johnson knew he was in line for the throne more than a year ago, but had to keep it a secret.
As the months went by, he told a few family members and then a few close friends.
He had to play it cool at the tailor’s, getting fitted for his costume, and had to covertly print off certificates for the Winter Carnival knighting ceremony.
“We’ll be honoring a few people from La Crosse,” Johnson said. “I’m sure their knighting ceremony will include something about being from the king’s hometown.”
The Winter Carnival crown is traditionally reserved for people who have devoted themselves to serving their community, and this year is no exception.
Over the years, Johnson has coached youth sports, led a Boy Scout troop and served on a number of community boards in the St. Paul area. He called his crowning “a capstone to that community service.”
Though he drifted from La Crosse and built a life in a border state, Johnson said he has not forgotten his Wisconsin roots.
They’ll be on display, he said, during the King Boreas Grand Day Parade on Saturday. Temperatures will hover just above zero.
“I’m a Green Bay Packer fan,” he said. “If I can sit in Lambeau, I should be able to hang around in a float for a couple of hours.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.