Good Works: Abbey Krumrie, River Valley Raptors

River Valley Raptors is a nonprofit organization out to conserve raptors and other wildlife through education. They use live birds of prey to create a hands-on, exciting experience to motivate students and audiences of all ages to care about environmental conservation and take steps toward making each action count.

Abbey Krumrie is the executive director at River Valley Raptors.

What is your favorite raptor?This is always a tough question for me. My first answer has to be the snowy owl because I’ve loved them for as long as I can remember. I was lucky enough to get to work with a snowy owl at a previous job, and he taught me a lot about what it takes to work with each individual raptor and how to build a relationship based on trust. My other answer that I usually give people is whoever I happen to have on my glove that day. Every time I work with a bird, I feel extremely blessed to have the honor to spend my time with such a unique group of animals, these apex predators who do not need us to survive. Each bird is so unique and teaches me something new about the world.

What raptor ability do you wish you had?I wish I could see like a raptor. Their vision is absolutely amazing. I can only imagine what it’s like to look across the Mississippi River and be able to see the details of what’s happening on the other side. I’d be able to spot raptors soaring in the sky and tell you exactly what type of bird it was! I would also have the ability to use monocular vision by using just one of my eyes to see far away. I would be the best bird ID volunteer you could have without using binoculars. I just wouldn’t want my eyes to be as big as a raptor’s because if I had raptor eyes, they would be the size of my fist. At least I wouldn’t need glasses.

If you could be on a reality TV show, which would you choose?

I would be on “The Great British Baking Show.” I love baking, and although I don’t bake well enough to make it on the show, it would still be fun to go and meet Prue and Paul Hollywood in person and try making something. They could do a special and have a falconry-themed episode where everyone had to make dishes using the prey items their birds caught. You would have one day to go out hunting and see what your bird could catch, and then you would have the next day to come up with a menu using everything they caught. Since I fly a red-tailed hawk, I would probably be stuck making something out of rabbit and squirrel, but if you had a falcon, you could make things out of pheasant, duck or quail! And dessert could be a cake sculpted into a hawk!