Good Works: 'Action is our Middle Name' in Couleecap COVID-19 response (copy)

Couleecap has been the region’s poverty-fighting community action agency for more than 55 years, offering housing, utility assistance, food security, and job development programs to more than 911,000 people and households since our inception.

This makes us uniquely situated to meet the needs of our neighbors when an economic emergency requires an immediate but effective response.

As COVID-19 created mass unemployment in our area, Couleecap responded swiftly to help those most in need. The Couleecap COVID-19 Response Plan — Action is our Middle Name — was launched in March 2020 with three principles in mind.

First, quickly mobilize resources to respond to sudden, unexpected unemployment and business closures. Second, distribute those resources broadly across the community and make accessing those resources as barrier-free as possible. Finally, invest additional resources and effort into targeted programs serving the most vulnerable populations.

When the Wisconsin Safer at Home Order was established, Couleecap quickly raised resources for a new COVID-19 Emergency Financial Assistance Program, a bill-pay safety net program that has helped 581 households experiencing unemployment or lost work.