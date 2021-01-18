Good Works: 'Action is our Middle Name' in Couleecap COVID-19 response

Couleecap has been the region’s poverty-fighting community action agency for more than 55 years, offering housing, utility assistance, food security and job development programs to more than 911,000 people and households since our inception.
This makes us uniquely situated to meet the needs of our neighbors when an economic emergency requires an immediate but effective response.
As COVID-19 created mass unemployment in our area, Couleecap responded swiftly to help those most in need. The Couleecap COVID-19 Response Plan — Action is our Middle Name — was launched in March 2020 with three principles in mind.
First, quickly mobilize resources to respond to sudden, unexpected unemployment and business closures. Second, distribute those resources broadly across the community and make accessing those resources as barrier-free as possible. Finally, invest additional resources and effort into targeted programs serving the most vulnerable populations.
When the Wisconsin Safer at Home Order was established, Couleecap quickly raised resources for a new COVID-19 Emergency Financial Assistance Program, a bill-pay safety net program that has helped 581 households experiencing unemployment or lost work.
We helped establish the Vernon County Healthcare Fund to provide financial assistance to more than 100 rural healthcare workers during periods of reduced hours, or while a member of their family was laid off.
We also implemented the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program (WRAP) to provide over $1.7 million in rent/security deposit assistance for 865 low-income households who had lost or reduced employment due to the pandemic.
At the same time these programs were providing fast financial support, Couleecap food pantries extended pantry hours to five-days a week for curbside pickup to address growing food insecurity.
We also began a new food home delivery program in Crawford and Monroe counties to establish deliveries for people who were elderly, disabled, or had other health conditions that made it unsafe for them to travel to the food pantry.
Within our Supportive Housing Program for individuals recovering from homelessness, we developed a hot meal delivery program, food pantry delivery services, and other amenities designed to meet basic needs and prevent feelings of isolation during the Safer at Home Order.
Couleecap created a new Fund for Immigrant Families to provide cash payments for monthly bills for more than 50 immigrant families who were suddenly unemployed. We also coordinated a region-wide community donation drive in May for immigrant families — collecting clothing, shoes, diapers, cleaning supplies and more to help over 100 households during unemployment.
When COVID-19 threatened small businesses, Couleecap responded with funding, technical assistance, and online learning resources. To date, with our partners, we have provided grants and 0% interest loans to 67 businesses totaling $248,802.
We are also partnering with the La Crosse County Treasurer’s Office on an early tax delinquency intervention program for homeowners unable to pay property taxes due to COVID-19 unemployment.
The Couleecap COVID-19 Response Plan has been possible because of strong collaboration with and support from local foundations, donors, and businesses, nonprofit and faith-based organizations, and government entities. These relationships enabled us to quickly re-allocate existing funds, raise new funds, and communicate with those in need.
While the long-term health and economic impacts of COVID-19 are still unclear, Couleecap will continue to provide focused, fast and committed poverty-fighting programs and services.
Many people are still struggling to pay their bills and feed their families. Additional funding and support will be needed to help them meet their needs while they are recovering from the impact of the pandemic.
Hetti Brown is Couleecap executive director. Good Works columns run on Monday in the Tribune.