Good Works: Alyson Ilstrup of The Parenting Place on lessons learned, work-life balance

Alyson Ilstrup is director of family support programs at The Parenting Place.

The Parenting Place is a place for all who care for young children. Its resources prepare, strengthen and support parents and caregivers by creating greater understanding of the impact they have on the lives of children in their care. Through such increased understanding, children will have a positive, supportive and loving start in life. The Parenting Place’s goal is to make sure all children thrive.

What’s the most common misconception about your agency?

People often don’t believe us when we say The Parenting Place really is here for anyone who has a child in their life that they care about. We have programs for moms and dads that work in and out of the home, grandparents and child care providers — really anyone caring for a child. Our programs look very different depending on what the participant is looking for or has identified as a need for themselves or their family. It might be a play group for socialization or to meet other parents, a space to ask parenting questions and share ideas, someone to call to talk through potty training challenges or continued training for childcare providers. These are just a few examples of all the great things we have to offer. I’ve personally attended many of our programs throughout my own parenting journey!

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned — professional or personal — on the job?

I’ve learned to listen. That’s it — just listen. This applies to my work with families, coworkers and the staff I supervise. Often, people already have the answers they’re looking for and they just need someone to sit with them in the moment. It took many years for me to learn how to stop offering solutions or suggestions and instead ask, “What do you think?” I’ve also learned what an honor it is to have people share their stories with me. When I first started this work, I wasn’t a parent, and I had no idea how vulnerable that made you. I’ve sat with so many parents that have trusted me with their story, and it’s changed not only how I view the world but how I live my life.

If your child decided to go into nonprofits, what advice would you give them?

Regardless of the work my girls choose, I’ll make sure they know how important it is to find a job that values having a personal life. The Parenting Place has shown me that I can have a career and still be present for my family and find time for the things I love. I hope that I’m showing my girls that it’s important to work hard but equally important to balance that with whatever rejuvenates you. I’d also tell them that if they’re going into nonprofit the first thing to learn on the job is how to change the paper towels and toilet paper!

