In the depths of a profound loss, the Amara Rose Foundation was born. Conceived by the grief-stricken parents of 31-year-old Amara Rose Lee, who succumbed to an accidental fentanyl overdose last year, the foundation is more than a memorial to Amara’s vibrant spirit. By raising awareness, educating through hard-hitting presentations, and promoting drug use prevention and abstinence, the organization serves as an inclusive battlefront against addiction and mental illness that invites everyone to join the fight.

Heidi Overson is the president and co-founder of the foundation. She also goes by “Amara’s mom.”

Tell us about Amara Rose.

Amara Rose was one of my very best friends. We often called her Mari. She was a beautiful child, then teen, and then young adult, inside and out. She was intelligent, witty, absolutely hilarious and had the best sense of humor. Sometimes we’d just be sitting in the same room and simply look at each other and burst out laughing. Everyone loved Amara! Any time we spent together was an adventure. She loved her family and her dogs with all her heart. She also loved the Lord and gave her life to Him in her late 20s. She was a very hard worker and deep thinker. We had many deep conversations about life, our Christian faith, grace and what heaven is like — now she knows!

What is a favorite project of yours at the foundation?

There are two! The first is getting out into the communities and schools with our presentations. Our presentations are hard-hitting and often emotional. They are presented by awesome directors from our board, parents who lost children to addiction, and often local law enforcement and the Medical Examiner’s Office in La Crosse. We have a Q&A session afterward. Our crowd is silent, and we can see they’re taking all the information in.

Our second is being in parades, where we hand out fentanyl fact flyers to teens and adults. At the last parade we were in, we handed out 400 flyers. The public needs this information in their hands; it’s very important to know the facts that can save lives. Parades are a great place to do that.

From your perspective, what is the most important thing for parents to understand about fentanyl?

Amara died of an accidental fentanyl overdose. If you go to our In Memoriam page on our website, you can see that all of the people there died the same way. Should they have been using drugs? No. Could they stop? No, not if they were in the late stages of the disease of addiction. But did they want to die? Certainly not. The rapid, increasing prevalence of fentanyl circulating in our communities is a game changer. It’s exploding — and the most scary thing is fentanyl is not only showing up in heroin, marijuana, cocaine, THC vapes and meth, it’s being pressed into fake prescription pills. Never take a pill if you’re not sure where it came from. Don’t buy anything off of social media. Even gummies can be made with fentanyl. You won’t know until it’s too late.

Amara thought she was taking heroin, and it was fentanyl. This is the world we live in, and we have to get educated and be aware of what’s happening out there. I can name at least 10 people in our local communities who have died from accidental fentanyl overdoses — one simply bought a marijuana joint in Winona and died from the fentanyl that was in it. Based on what’s happening in our communities, get some Narcan and carry it with you wherever you go.

To learn more about the Amara Rose Foundation, visit amararosefoundation.org.