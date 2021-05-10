Good Works: American Red Cross encourages fire preparedness

The American Red Cross has been busy helping people devastated by disasters big and small. Home fires remain our most frequent disaster during COVID-19, with more than 1,800 people displaced by fires in Wisconsin since just the start of 2021, including a number of incidents around southwestern Wisconsin.
Yet most of us don’t realize we have just two minutes to safely escape a fire. As families spend more time at home during the pandemic, it’s critical that we help our vulnerable neighbors with resources to protect themselves from these everyday disasters.
Over the past year because of the pandemic, the American Red Cross like many other organizations has had to pivot in the way it delivers disaster services. We still bring critical assistance like food, shelter, clothing and health services to those affected by disasters. Many times, volunteers would meet with clients virtually to make sure they were getting the services they needed. We’ve also provided hotel lodging rather than large congregate sheltering to accommodate social distancing requirements. Our volunteers continue to provide medical and spiritual support, help resettle clients and connect them to additional community resources.
One of those important resources is preparation ahead of a potential disaster. With such a limited amount of time to escape from the average home fire — two minutes or less — preparedness is crucial. You can help protect your family against home fires, the most common disaster we all face, by taking these simple steps:
- Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.
- Practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.
- Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.
- Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.
For additional free resources and to collaborate virtually with teams at the Red Cross on your home fire preparedness, visit redcross.org/WIsmokealarms.
Along with installation and education partnership from the La Crosse Fire Department and other local fire departments, this local home fire safety program is generously supported by the Great Rivers United Way.
Kyle Kriegl is executive director of the Southwest Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross.