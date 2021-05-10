Good Works: American Red Cross encourages fire preparedness

The American Red Cross has been busy helping people devastated by disasters big and small. Home fires remain our most frequent disaster during COVID-19, with more than 1,800 people displaced by fires in Wisconsin since just the start of 2021, including a number of incidents around southwestern Wisconsin.

Yet most of us don’t realize we have just two minutes to safely escape a fire. As families spend more time at home during the pandemic, it’s critical that we help our vulnerable neighbors with resources to protect themselves from these everyday disasters.

Over the past year because of the pandemic, the American Red Cross like many other organizations has had to pivot in the way it delivers disaster services. We still bring critical assistance like food, shelter, clothing and health services to those affected by disasters. Many times, volunteers would meet with clients virtually to make sure they were getting the services they needed. We’ve also provided hotel lodging rather than large congregate sheltering to accommodate social distancing requirements. Our volunteers continue to provide medical and spiritual support, help resettle clients and connect them to additional community resources.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}