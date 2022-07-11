Good Works: Amy Kuester, Great Rivers 2-1-1

Great Rivers 2-1-1 is like an interactive version of Google but smarter, more resourceful and more personal. It’s a place for people to call, text or chat with someone for everything from community information and referrals to personal dilemmas. It’s also a place to connect for more sensitive situations, such as domestic violence or thoughts of suicide. The service is free and confidential, and staff at Great Rivers 2-1-1 are active, nonjudgmental listeners.

Amy Kuester is the line supervisor for Great Rivers 2-1-1.

What class did you take in school that helps you most with your work at Great Rivers 2-1-1?

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always had an interest in doing work that would have a meaningful impact on society and individual people’s lives. In college, I initially majored in psychology, but changed to a sociology major and criminal justice minor. I felt this educational track would give me more options on my career path. I also took classes in social work. Early in my career, I worked in corrections. That experience taught me great lessons in responding to people, respecting others’ experiences and responding to complex situations. Today, I feel thankful to work for an organization that continually gives me opportunities to learn and grow.

What’s the biggest misperception about 2-1-1?

One of the biggest misperceptions about 2-1-1 is that we are only a crisis line. While being a crisis line is one of the important roles we have, we also provide information on other types of social services and government programs. People can call to find something more basic like the hours for the local DMV or about more complex situations such as a housing emergency. If we don’t have the answer, we will help direct you to someone who will. There are still people out there that just don’t know about this valuable service, so anything we can do to spread the word is important.

Have you ever received a 2-1-1 call that really affected you or changed your life?

I have worked at Great Rivers 2-1-1 for seventeen years, so there have been many calls that have affected me. Working for 2-1-1 overall has impacted me positively in many ways. It has helped me become a more patient person, a better listener and a good problem-solver. It has helped me to appreciate people and respect their experiences and uniqueness.

One of the most impactful things our service can offer is hope. Sometimes hope means providing a starting point or some options to help in a difficult situation. Sometimes hope can prevent a tragic situation. All people deserve to hear a friendly, nonjudgmental voice on the other end of the line. I am touched by the level of caring and concern that every single person has in our office — all have a passion for wanting to help people improve the quality of their lives.

To contact Great Rivers 2-1-1, call 2-1-1 or 800-362-8255. The phone line is open 24 hours, seven days a week. You can also text your zip code to 898211 on weekday afternoons and evenings, or chat online on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find the link online at greatrivers211.org.