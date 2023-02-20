La Crosse Jail Ministry serves people incarcerated at the county jail — whatever their faith tradition — offering spiritual direction, rehabilitative support and connections to faith communities. And with a network of resources that provide housing, food and job training, it also helps people reintegrate into the community after their release.

Among the many ways it works, the jail ministry provides a library with books, magazines and puzzles for all inmates. But the library needs updated materials and is seeking community support through the La Crosse Giving Catalog.

Ann Wales is the chaplain for the La Crosse Jail Ministry. She notes that most people have had others help them when facing difficult times. This is our chance to help others.

How do connections to the faith community help people succeed in rehabilitation?

In order to change, we often need to change our lives: We need to create new relationships and new support systems. Faith communities can provide these relationships and support. We all need people encouraging us, opening their lives and homes to us. We all also need a reason to hope, and again, our faith can provide this hope. To provide that love and acceptance when someone hasn't experienced that is the role our faith communities can play in their lives. It can be the place they can go to ask for help, to be seen, to be reminded that there are people who care and will care. Their faith community can also teach them how to grow in their faith and apply it to their lives.

Of all the programs the La Crosse Jail Ministry offers, which is your favorite and why?

I most appreciate being able to find support for their faith through material and people. I so appreciate all of our volunteers and their heart for this population, whether they are providing services, studies, video visits, e-messages, donations, clothes, books or magazines. There are so many that do their part in keeping us going. I also appreciate the opportunities to meet with folks face-to-face. Listening to their stories is always an honor as they are trusting me with those stories. When appropriate, being able to provide hope or let them know that God their creator loves them and has a purpose for their life also provides great joy for me. I love to let them know it is never too late to change, to start over and that God is there to help them.

What's the biggest misconception about the people you serve?

The biggest misconception about the people we serve is that locking them up solves the problem. It doesn't. First of all, these folks are a part of our community; their families are a part of our community. If the cycle isn't broken, it continues and also can continue on in their children. We need to offer them opportunities and help to change, to make new choices for the health and safety of them, their families and our communities. Also, these patterns started as children; if we don't find ways to help all of the families in our community, the cycle will continue. We need to invest in them, their mental health, their education, their emotional and physical safety. It is truly so sad to see so many struggle with mental illness. They need help, and there needs to be more help in our community. We need safe places for them to live and to get the attention they need.