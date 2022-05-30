Good Works: Arlette Rodriguez-Miller, Greater La Crosse Area Diversity Council

The Greater La Crosse Area Diversity Council works to strengthen the workplaces and communities of the Greater La Crosse Area by promoting and cultivating diversity, access, inclusion and equity through collaborative projects and programs. They do this through providing workplace training, facilitating collaborations and serving as an education and referral resource for employers and community organizations. Its vision is to make the Greater La Crosse Area an inclusive and welcoming place to live, work, access opportunities, contribute and belong. Arlette Rodriguez-Miller is the council’s executive director.

About the series Good Works is published in partnership with the La Crosse Community Foundation. Each Monday, we feature individuals who help keep our community nonprofit organizations running, sharing what keeps them going, occasional insights into their lives outside work and what inspires them to continue serving others.

Where is GLADC focusing its work right now?Our focus is predominately on DEI efforts in the greater La Crosse area. Everything we do in DEI is important. Our presence in the region calls for action in education and connecting with employers in our communities, providing resources, trainings and educational opportunities that drive people personally and at the organizational level to expand and create a culture of inclusion, equity and social justice.

One of the resources GLADC developed and created was our Multicultural Resource Guide. This guide lists established and emerging resources that reflect and celebrate cultural diversity in our area. It is made possible through the generous support of the member organizations of the Greater La Crosse Area Diversity Council with the purpose of identifying resources, welcoming and building connections with and among diverse groups, increasing civic participation and citizenship, and strengthening economic and community development efforts. We continue to grow this resource each year, adding new and established organizations that support GLADC’s mission and vision.

If you had unlimited funding to do your work, how would you do it differently?

If we could wave a magic wand and have all of our wishes granted for the future of the organization in the next year, we would expand our annual conference to an all-day event or a two-day event. We would partner with more organizations like SRS (Social Responsibility Speaks) to help organize community training and educational events.

We would bridge the gap for DEI opportunities, cost-sharing, partnerships, collaborations and support a DEI training that would help organizations have access to wanted and needed education.

Our vision would also take us to planning and hosting two conferences each year, one in the spring and one in the fall. This will bring us to grow GLADC’s membership to reach out to more organizations and people within the region.

We would like to hear how much area employers grow in diversity hiring, including data measurements. What does success look like? Area employers’ percentage of diversity in their workforce and a benchmark to see if there is any growth. And also looking at area employers to highlight as an inclusive workplace.

We would determine how inclusive companies/organizations in the area are for professionals moving here and learning about the most inclusive companies working within DEI goals. This would allow for community organizations to gauge equity. An equity scorecard for reflection on company culture and environment would be an opportunity for transparency.

Is there another nonprofit leader in the area that you admire?

I have had the opportunity and honor to partner and collaborate with phenomenal leaders in the La Crosse area. Hetti Brown, executive director at Couleecap, is a leader that I greatly admire not only for her ceaseless work in our communities but because of her passion in making our region a better place for all. This kind of drive and commitment is what I believe every leader should be built on. Hetti is a people connector, generous with her time in helping other leaders navigate the ever-growing work of nonprofit organizations in the Coulee Region. She is a friend of the communities that she serves, and her vision goes way beyond her administrative responsibilities. Hetti’s vision, diligence in her work and enthusiasm is a reminder and a present motivation to all leaders that have the pleasure to know her and work with her.

