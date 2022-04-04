Good Works: Art Marson, La Crosse Lions Vision Screening

Art Marson has been a Lion since 1977. He is a volunteer with the La Crosse Lions Vision Screening program.

The La Crosse Lions Vision Screening Program trains caring people to efficiently screen the children’s vision health and provide follow-up care when needed.

It serves children from 6 months old to age 12 by visiting area schools and day care centers to screen children’s vision and identify six potential vision issues they may be experiencing. If the screening indicates an issue, volunteers refer the children for a professional vision exam. We also help children obtain glasses or other vision care if they are not able to pay for what they need.

The Lions want to ensure children receive the early academic and social development success that all deserve — guided by the fact that 80% of a child’s learning and development requires healthy, corrected vision.

At the end of your life, looking back, what do you hope to see?

I’ve been very fortunate and blessed during my life. As I look back, I am pleased to see my family is healthy and doing well. I hope to have the opportunity to see my grandchildren grow up.

It would be wonderful if people will say I made an impact, that I was willing to volunteer my time and do community service. I was always ready to help other people when in need.

One of the joys in doing vision screening is when a child comes up to me to show me the new glasses that they received after having their vision screened. The smile on their face is priceless.

If you had unlimited funding for the screening program, how would you do it differently?

One of our regrets is that we haven’t been able to do screening in private schools. We are willing to do it at no cost but haven’t been invited into all the schools and daycare centers. It would be great to have funds to do more to promote the program and its benefits. We would like to screen all children in the area and see that they get proper follow-up eye care.

It would also be a benefit to purchase new equipment as it becomes available. The technology advances frequently, and the equipment is expensive. We have been blessed to obtain support from the La Crosse Community Foundation and other organizations in the community.

We would like to have a better system for follow-up and assistance for children. Many children are screened and have a vision issue, but some parents don’t use the information to get proper care for their children. Sometimes it’s a money issue. In other cases, parents might not believe the results from the screening and don’t feel the need for follow-up eye care.

Describe what you would consider to be a perfect day?

Wow! The perfect day is when I can spend it with my family. It could be a day at a park, a vacation day or a day doing a service activity.

One of the most precious memories I have is when my daughter was in high school and participating in a day of service. A TV reporter asked her why she was participating. My daughter’s reply was, “Because that’s what we do as a family. We try to help people and make our community better.” One of our Lions mottos is, “You don’t get very far in life until you can do something to help someone else.”

