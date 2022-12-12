 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOOD WORKS | for Independent Hmong Farmers

Good Works: Bao Xiong, Independent Hmong Farmers

Bao Xiong founded For Independent Hmong Farmers

Bao Xiong, right, founded For Independent Hmong Farmers to advocate for area Hmong farmers and provide relief aid when needed.

 Contributed photo

Founded by Bao Xiong in 2019, For Independent Hmong Farmers works to raise awareness of and advocate for Hmong farmers who independently operate small farms and are underserved in the community and agriculture industry. The organization hosts a Facebook page to feature and promote Hmong farmers’ seasonal produce, and it raises funds to aid farmers through difficulties like the COVID-19 pandemic. La Crosse Local, Dylan Overhouse Productions and Mike Makes fueled the success of fundraising campaigns by producing two seasons of “Cooking with Bao.”

What is your favorite meal to cook?

I love cooking diverse meals, including pasta, pho and stir fry, to name a few. One of my favorite Hmong meals to cook is short grain sticky rice, crispy pork belly and a side of sautéed greens (preferably bok choy or Thai broccoli). This meal is a traditional Hmong dish, and it’s simple to make as well as satisfying. I find it comforting to cook and eat meals that remind me of family and where I come from. I also love spicy food, so I’d normally have Hmong peppers or hot sauce on the side with almost every meal. Sometimes I like to be adventurous when it comes to cooking, so I’m always eager to learn new dishes and recipes any given day. I developed a love for cooking at a young age, but I also believe that food is a wonderful way to bring people together and learn about one another.

What is the biggest misconception about Hmong farmers?

One of the biggest misconceptions about Hmong farmers is that these farmers don’t grow their own produce sold at the local farmers markets, but every single Hmong farmer vendor operates their farm and garden within and around La Crosse County, growing fresh and local produce for the markets. Hmong farmers are considered small farmers with limited resources, so they use old farming techniques to work in the land and grow produce, such as weeding with a hoe, harvesting seeds from ripe tomatoes and peppers for next season’s planting and starting seeds in the wintertime in their own homes or on their property.

Produce from local Hmong farmers range from common items such as corn and potatoes to specialty crops such as wax beans, sugar snap peas, spinach, Thai broccoli, fresh ginger and lemongrass, to name a few. Some Hmong farmers grow anywhere from 40-65 varieties of produce and more throughout the year.

What one fact or statistic about Hmong farmers would most surprise us?

The majority of Hmong farmers in the La Crosse area today are between the ages of 50 and 80. Many Hmong produce vendors have been a part of the local farmers markets for more than 10 years, and there are a few Hmong produce vendors who have been a part of the local farmers markets for 20-plus years.

Land access also has been a challenge throughout the years for local Hmong farmers; more than 80% of Hmong farmers are not landowners and grow on rental land, which has created challenging issues for them.

The most surprising fact about Hmong farmers is that almost all of them are refugees, and some of them are war veterans from the Vietnam War and have served alongside U.S. soldiers (recruited by the CIA). However, the Hmong people (reportedly over 35,000) who served the U.S. during the Vietnam War (known as The Secret War) have not been officially recognized as U.S. veterans.

About the series

Good Works is published in partnership with the La Crosse Community Foundation. Each Monday, we feature individuals who help keep our community nonprofit organizations running, sharing what keeps them going, occasional insights into their lives outside work and what inspires them to continue serving others.

