Good Works: Big Brothers Big Sisters keeping up the mission

Over the last few months, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region (BBBS7) continues to serve over 100 active matches in the community despite the barriers of social distancing.

At BBBS7, we believe that all children have inherent potential and that, through mentorship, we can help youth achieve that potential. As an agency, we are uniquely positioned to provide individualized support to children who are feeling the brunt of this pandemic.

With schools functioning differently and a loss of family income in those we serve, children need mentorship now more than ever. Through our conversations with BBBS7 families, it is evident that those struggling pre-pandemic were only hit harder last March when the quarantine first began.

Thankfully, our program is 100% free to the families that we serve, alleviating the burden on guardians struggling to keep their children connected, engaged and growing. Given that 54.6% of families in our program live at or below an average household income of $25,000 a year, we understand the importance of getting families connected to necessary resources and offering our professional guidance.