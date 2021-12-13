Good Works: BLACK uplifts local community with culturally affirming programming

As of July 1, 2019, the U.S census reported the city of La Crosse’s population was 51,227 people. Of those, 2.5% identified as Black or African American alone, a total of 1,280 people. In addition, the census recorded 1178 people, or 2.3%, identifying as two or more races or multiracial. In La Crosse County as a whole, people identifying as Black or African American alone made up 1.6% of the population (1,888 out of 118,016); two or more races or multiracial people made up another 1.9% (3,420).

Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge (BLACK) was established in 2015 as the Young Black Professionals Coalition of La Crosse. Its founders recognized the lack of an organized group uplifting and supporting the Black community as a whole and sought to fill the void.

Since then, we have formed a 501©(3) with an executive board and membership and became BLACK in 2016. The organization’s pillars — financial literacy, education, youth empowerment, family, spirituality, wellness and community engagement — have all evolved in the last six years expanding programs and partnerships. Our primary goal is centering Black culture and identity development while also addressing barriers that impact quality of life for Black and Brown communities.

Due to our collaborative efforts within the community, we are being requested more and more to partner with other local agencies, resulting in an increasing need for more of BLACK services within La Crosse County.

Our core mission is to empower and elevate the Black community by building a thriving organization that is trusted and supported by the Black community of La Crosse. We do this by creating culturally affirming opportunities for youth. Youth have the opportunity to partake in several yearlong groups beginning in January of 2022, and they also have an opportunity to take part in our summer experience program.

These opportunities promote leadership, self-esteem, social emotional learning and more, all through a culturally affirming lens. In addition to youth groups and educational opportunities, BLACK also hosts networking events for Black professionals to come together to network and build community. We understand that in order to retain our people in this community that have to see their community.

Lastly, we are a part of a collaborative of amazing organizations that work with runaway and homeless youth. The collaborative is called RHYMES — Runaway and Homeless Mediation Emergency Services.

We are here to support the community in any way that we can. We want to make sure the Black community not only has a seat at every table, but that our youth and families also feel valued, respected, safe and loved in our La Crosse community.

Shaundel Spivey is executive director of Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge (BLACK).

