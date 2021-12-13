 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOOD WORKS | Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge

Good Works: BLACK uplifts local community with culturally affirming programming

  • 0
BLACK youth programming

BLACK's youth programming includes Summer Experience, which allows youth to attend college tours of black historical colleges, visit Black historical landmarks and learn about the history of our ancestors locally and nationwide.

 Contributed photo

As of July 1, 2019, the U.S census reported the city of La Crosse’s population was 51,227 people. Of those, 2.5% identified as Black or African American alone, a total of 1,280 people. In addition, the census recorded 1178 people, or 2.3%, identifying as two or more races or multiracial. In La Crosse County as a whole, people identifying as Black or African American alone made up 1.6% of the population (1,888 out of 118,016); two or more races or multiracial people made up another 1.9% (3,420).

Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge (BLACK) was established in 2015 as the Young Black Professionals Coalition of La Crosse. Its founders recognized the lack of an organized group uplifting and supporting the Black community as a whole and sought to fill the void.

Since then, we have formed a 501©(3) with an executive board and membership and became BLACK in 2016. The organization’s pillars — financial literacy, education, youth empowerment, family, spirituality, wellness and community engagement — have all evolved in the last six years expanding programs and partnerships. Our primary goal is centering Black culture and identity development while also addressing barriers that impact quality of life for Black and Brown communities.

People are also reading…

Due to our collaborative efforts within the community, we are being requested more and more to partner with other local agencies, resulting in an increasing need for more of BLACK services within La Crosse County.

Our core mission is to empower and elevate the Black community by building a thriving organization that is trusted and supported by the Black community of La Crosse. We do this by creating culturally affirming opportunities for youth. Youth have the opportunity to partake in several yearlong groups beginning in January of 2022, and they also have an opportunity to take part in our summer experience program.

These opportunities promote leadership, self-esteem, social emotional learning and more, all through a culturally affirming lens. In addition to youth groups and educational opportunities, BLACK also hosts networking events for Black professionals to come together to network and build community. We understand that in order to retain our people in this community that have to see their community.

Lastly, we are a part of a collaborative of amazing organizations that work with runaway and homeless youth. The collaborative is called RHYMES — Runaway and Homeless Mediation Emergency Services.

We are here to support the community in any way that we can. We want to make sure the Black community not only has a seat at every table, but that our youth and families also feel valued, respected, safe and loved in our La Crosse community.

+1 
Shaundel Spivey

Shaundel Spivey

Shaundel Spivey is executive director of Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge (BLACK).

Current and future BLACK programming

  • Beauty, Brains and Empowerment is an after-school mentorship program designated to the development of Black and Brown middle and high school girls. Participants will engage in weekly meetings and topics will cover career, beauty, friendship, health and wellness. Participants are able to engage in dialogue with peers and come up with action plans to help them achieve their personal, educational and career goals.
  • The Pretty Brown Girls holiday luncheon takes place on a bi-annual schedule, held in December. Middle and High School girls engage in a daylong conference. Topics include, entrepreneurship, friendship, achieving goals, addressing beauty, sisterhood, as well as setting and achieving goals. Girls leave the event feeling empowered, valued, and ready to tackle any goals that may come their way.
  • Community Caucus is a community gathering for Black citizens who live in La Crosse to talk about the current needs of the community. Topics can range from housing, loans, education, and access to resources, fair treatment and more. During this time, active planning takes place where community members are encouraged to come up with solutions to some of the topics. In addition, members are encouraged to take action in addressing these needs within the community by having meetings with local businesses and developing fellowship opportunities for the Black community members following the caucus.
  • Black Youth Summit is designed to provide a safe space for sixth through 12th grade students to engage in tough conversations on an array of topics such as race, societal pressures, and learn how they can get involved in their community in and out of school. The summit focuses on academic excellence and community involvement all rooted in a social justice lens. Black Youth Summit is a partnership with the School District of La Crosse's Cultural and Family Connections program.
  • Black Youth Summit Jr. is designed to provide a safe space for third through fifth grade students to engage in tough conversations on an array of topics such as race and societal pressures, and learn how they can get involved in their community in and out of school. The summit focuses on academic excellence and community involvement all rooted in a social justice lens. Partnership with the School District Cultural and family connection program.
  • La Crosse’s Juneteenth Celebration is a program that commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education, achievement and a lesson on the first known Black settlers of La Crosse. On this day we acknowledge a period in our history that shaped and continues to influence our society. The celebration takes citizens of La Crosse on a history lesson over a period of weekend where attendees are met with a movie showing, a tour of historical sites met by actors, and ending the weekend with a celebratory barricade. Partnership with Enduring Family Project and other organizations and businesses.
  • Ujima Circles is a facilitated youth development program that works with small groups of black youth at the secondary level to create a safe space and community for youth to gain confidence, knowledge and skills around identity, racial trauma, advocacy, communication, mental health, and relationship development.The program involves youth participating in weekly to bi-weekly psychoeducation groups led by facilitators from BLACK. The program includes its own facilitated curriculum which includes whole group and breakout group discussions, skill development and practice, and journaling. The curriculum includes a variety of psychoeducational topics including belonging, self-confidence, self-advocacy, communication skills, and coping skills. The program culminates in students being trained to serve as mentors to younger students of color in area elementary schools.
  • Summer Experience engages our youth educational and culture enrichment. Youth are met with opportunities to attend college tours of black historical colleges, visit Black historical landmarks and learn about the history of our ancestors locally and nationwide. The summer experience has a yearly theme focusing on topics such as STEM and entrepreneurship. The summer is meant to show our youth that the world is bigger than where they are from and that they can be anything they want to be (eg. 2018 Legacy Keepers Tour).
  • Kings of Nia is a program to help young Black middle school-age boys with their transformation from “princes” to “kings.” We provide a space for young Black boys to learn about their identity, and their history. We provide a safe space where Black boys can express themselves and give them the opportunity to strengthen the skills in a high-quality learning environment.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ash cleanup operation on La Palma shows no sign of ending

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News