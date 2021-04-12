Good Works: Boys & Girls Clubs work to serve 'those who need us most'

Every kid deserves a place; a place to feel safe, a place to feel connected, a place to belong. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse provides this for kids in our community. It’s where they can go during out of school times to grow beyond the classroom.

During a time of uncertainty, our mission to be here for kids was clear. When everything stopped, our commitment to kids did not. Club programs remained strong during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, services were increased in order to continue to meet the growing needs of our community.

When kids were struggling to find dinner, the Club created a meals program, delivering over 20,000 meals to kids in need. When our community was shut down, the Club provided programming and mental health outreach, so kids had someone to connect with. When recreation opportunities were canceled for kids, the Club got its athletic programs up and running. When schools were unable to open, the Club rose to the occasion once again, safely turning its facilities into academic resource centers, providing key assistance and tutoring.

2020 was a challenging year for all, especially for kids. Thanks to the support and kindness from individuals and businesses in our community, the Club was able to rise up and provide opportunities and essentials to kids in need.

