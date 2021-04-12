Good Works: Boys & Girls Clubs work to serve 'those who need us most'

Every kid deserves a place; a place to feel safe, a place to feel connected, a place to belong. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse provides this for kids in our community. It’s where they can go during out of school times to grow beyond the classroom.
During a time of uncertainty, our mission to be here for kids was clear. When everything stopped, our commitment to kids did not. Club programs remained strong during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, services were increased in order to continue to meet the growing needs of our community.
When kids were struggling to find dinner, the Club created a meals program, delivering over 20,000 meals to kids in need. When our community was shut down, the Club provided programming and mental health outreach, so kids had someone to connect with. When recreation opportunities were canceled for kids, the Club got its athletic programs up and running. When schools were unable to open, the Club rose to the occasion once again, safely turning its facilities into academic resource centers, providing key assistance and tutoring.
2020 was a challenging year for all, especially for kids. Thanks to the support and kindness from individuals and businesses in our community, the Club was able to rise up and provide opportunities and essentials to kids in need.
For nearly 55 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse has been serving “those who need us most,” doing whatever it takes to help youth reach their full potential. The Club is unique in its efforts to empower all youth by turning no child away due to inability to pay a membership fee. Because of this, over 60% of members receive a scholarship to attend.
The Club connects youth to caring adult mentors while also proving programming in three core areas of academics & the arts, character & leadership development and healthy lifestyles. Youth are able to receive help on their homework, learn to express themselves creatively and participate in physical fitness activities. While participating in these programs, youth also learn lifelong lessons that help build strong futures. In addition to targeted programming, the Club has two Youth and Family Service Directors to provide mental health support to those in need.
The Club not only offers a safe place for youth to go after school and during the summer, but it also focuses on ensuring that youths’ basic needs are being met. On a daily basis, youth receive a healthy snack and evening meal.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse serves over 3,200 youth annually and over 600 youth per day. There are eight Clubs in the Greater La Crosse area including the West Salem and Holmen communities. Now more than ever, kids are in need of additional support. It is extremely important that resources be invested in youth to help increase the support for academic success, mental health and basic needs during these challenging times.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse is commitment to ensuring that every child has a safe place to go during non-school time hours where they are cared for and feel supported, but we cannot do it alone. We invite you to come together with us to support one of our most vulnerable populations — our youth.