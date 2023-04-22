The Cappella Performing Arts Center has quickly established itself as a new community arts hub in downtown La Crosse.

Many in the community have come to recognize it as a home specifically for musical performances, but its mission is more expansive, encompassing more than great entertainment. With a robust educational mission, Capella has already, in its first season, reached nearly 1,000 children partnering with other community organizations, such as La Crosse Boychoir, La Crosse Girlchoir and La Crosse Youth Symphony.

Capella is also collaborating with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse and the La Crosse School District to provide free after-school voice and music lessons. And it hopes the community will help them raise funds to establish scholarships for gifted and talented children whose families can’t afford private lessons.

Matt Curtis is the founder of Capella and serves as chair of its board of directors.

How did you develop a passion for music?

My parents aren't musical but noticed I was unique around age 5 or 6. My mom would listen to oldies on the radio at home a lot, and she noticed my ability and talent to sing along. And then, the robust arts community in La Crosse helped shape my abilities growing up. I sang in the La Crosse Boychoir from age 7 to 14. I sang in the La Crosse Chamber Chorale for a couple of years in high school. I went through the Aquinas school system and sang at the Cathedral in downtown La Crosse. While attending college at Viterbo University, I sang in the La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen for a couple years as well. The richness of the La Crosse arts community has shaped who I am today, and part of my vision for Cappella is to give back to the community and help shape the lives of children making music.

Why is it important to educate children and expose them to the arts?

The arts are an important outlet for many kids socially who perhaps aren't as interested in sports and other extracurricular activities. Many studies have also shown improvement in brain development with the auditory, visual, and cognitive processes used to read and play music both individually and in ensembles. Private lessons with a teacher augment this growth through one-on-one guidance and feedback, developing a regular practice schedule, and building key relationships.

What is your vision for Capella Performing Arts Center as it relates to kids?

I want Cappella rocking with music of all types 24/7. I think it is important to create equal opportunities for all families to access music regardless of their socioeconomic status. Our educational mission and funding provide rehearsal and performance space at no cost for nonprofits and kids making music. Additionally, we hope to expand our current educational outreach program with the Boys and Girls Club, where we offer voice lessons to kids at no cost. As we continue to grow, we want Cappella to be the number one place in the community to rehearse and perform music. A place that is welcoming and inclusive to all.